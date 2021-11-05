6 faces of Diana, Princess of Wales, to stream online

LONDON – Almost 25 years after her death, Diana, Princess of Wales, remains a staple in British culture and on screens on both sides of the pond.

Her life is often remembered as tragic: an unhappy marriage to Prince Charles, a complicated private life stalked by paparazzi, a shocking death in a car accident at the age of 36. princess of the people ”for her charitable work and her frankness.

This complexity inspired countless television and film adaptations of his life. The latest, in theaters Friday, is “Spencer.” Starring Kristen Stewart as Diana and directed by Pablo Larraín, the film takes place over the Christmas holidays with the Royal Family, as Diana’s marriage (and possibly her sanity) crumbles.

Every production of Diana – made in every decade since she became a public figure – takes a different take on the princess. Here is a list of six varied examples, all available to watch online.