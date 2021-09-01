3 camera magazines for $ 3 in an amazing 2021 photo magazine subscription deal!

Looking for a good deal on a photo magazine that arrives at your doorstep every month, then this fall subscription offer is the perfect solution!
Getting a photography magazine is a great way to improve your shooting knowledge and keep up to date with the latest kits and trends.
With this huge range of titles on offer, there is something for everyone, regardless of skill level and camera system – and right now you will get an amazing introductory offer, where you can receive 3 numbers sent to your device for just US $ 3 (or € 3 or £ 3).
With our four titles publishing 13 issues per year, a magazine subscription is truly the gift that continues to be given, whether it is for yourself, your partner, a friend or a member of your family.
The photo magazines below are sister brands of Digital Camera World, which means they are made up of experts in their field and offer a great mix of tutorials, tips, buying advice, reviews, and reviews. inspiration in each issue.
The best photography magazine subscription deals
Chris George has been with Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has written on photography, cellphones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera. , and professional photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year – long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7 and his iPhone 11 Pro.
He has written about the technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3, and Techradar.