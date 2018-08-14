///Air Balloon Festival Returns for Second Year

On August 18, 2018, the Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival will return to Townsend after a highly-attended and successful inaugural year in 2017.

Last year, the event drew 10,000 attendees to the Townsend Visitors Center as the area was filled with a spectrum of colorful balloons against the backdrop of the breathtaking Tennessee mountains and sunset.

The 2018 event will once again return to the Townsend Visitors Center located at 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway from 3-9pm.

The event features something for everyone. Families can enjoy kid-friendly activities, live entertainment, crafters demonstrating and selling their artwork, delectable food from the food truck court, wine tastings by Nine Lakes Wine Country and local craft beer. There will also be a balloon glow.

The event has an exciting new addition for 2018: Tethered balloon rides. Attendees will have the opportunity to ride and enjoy the beautiful scenery from hot air balloons, weather permitting.

“We’re thrilled we had such a successful year in 2017 and excited to bring the Hot Air Balloon Festival back for another year,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “August is a great time to visit Blount County and enjoy the beautiful sights at this event.”

Due to the popularity of the event, attendees are encouraged to book their travel plans to Blount County and the Townsend area in advance. For a list of accommodations, places to eat and things to do in Blount County, attendees can visit smokymountains.org.

Admission for the festival is free. Tickets for the wine tasting will be available on-site for $10 and include a commemorative wine glass and six-compartment wine tote with purchase. Due to popularity, parking for the event is $20 online or $25 the day of the event.

For more information on the Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival, visit gsmballoonfest.com.