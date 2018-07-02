Talk of the Town – Chattanooga Restaurant Week®

It’s right around the corner and I am making my menu for the week. Chattanooga Magazine is proud to host our annual Chattanooga Restaurant Week® next week, July 9-15th. What’s it all about? Simply put, it’s our way of showcasing the best eateries in Chattanooga. Both Chris Thomas (publisher) and I have a passion for food—at the Magazine and at Chattanooga Market. It’s why we do what we do, really—to offer platforms for people and businesses in Chattanooga to shine. And on this occasion, it’s because we love good food. From supporting the farms who grow our food to letting chefs engage us with the season’s offerings, our taste buds have become more sophisticated and we are enjoying the process.



Chattanooga has been turning heads after a now 10-year+ movement of farm to table that has put our city on the culinary map. Our local chefs—not just downtown, but in Cleveland and other metro areas—are gaining recognition at well-known organizations like James Beard and food-sport competitions like World Food Championships. They have “upped” the anti for our expectations—teaching us to eat in season and to expect nothing but fresh. We’ve become food snobs, which is exactly why we know you’ll love making your own menu for noching out next week.

Chattanooga Restaurant Week® restaurants are community partners. They are the restaurants seen at non-profit events, at Chattanooga Market cook-offs (where chefs are donating their time) and out and about shopping at public markets. They shine all year long, but during Restaurant Week we get to appreciate their efforts and enjoy the best of what they create. All next week participating restaurants will be offering a special menu in celebration. It’s our hope that you’ll commit to enjoy as many as you can—let them spoil you.

Our staff will be eating lunch out all week and social posting our experiences and pics of our delicious food. We’ll partake with our spouses at dinner (thanks hunny) and hope to see you out and about too doing the same.

At the end of the week, we’ll be showcasing five chefs at Chattanooga Market for the annual FiveStar Food Fight. It’s a great opportunity to see what you can cook with fresh ingredients at the Market. They’ll entertain us with their creations as we watch what they choose to woo the judges (last year Tanner Marino incorporated kettle corn). It’s usually a toasty day, so plan to come and grab a beer and chill while watching the action live on the large TV screens.

Give us a shout-out on social media as you work your way through breakfast, lunch and dinner next week. #chattanoogarestaurantweek

Cheers!

Melissa (Siragusa) Lail, Managing Editor