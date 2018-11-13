Top 5 New Year’s Eve Events
Moxynooga Eve at the new Moxy Chattanooga The Moxy Chattanooga is a new stylish chic hotel, made for the young and young at heart. This Southside Chattanooga hotel will make it easy for you to be in the heart of it all on New Year’s Eve! With music, an open bar, heavy appetizers, killer party favors, and more. Overnight packages available – and you don’t check out until 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day! Be There When the Balls Drop New Year's Eve Package. RATES FROM $375 - $525 /NIGHT. PROMOTIONAL CODE: EVE. A promotional code is the three-character abbreviation for the special rate you've selected. Every promotion or deal has a unique code associated with it. Don't miss the hottest party in town. Your ticket includes room accommodations, valet parking, DJ Music Entertainment, open bar of selected Beer, wine and well drinks, heavy appetizers, party favors, moxy activation's, midnight [...]
Where Your Treasure Lies, Your Heart Will be Also
In May 2018 Friends of Moccasin Bend National Archaeology District and Friends of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park consolidated, forming National Park Partners. The organization’s goals are to educate and promote both national parks through programs that engage the public in a variety of ways. Ranger Chris Young [...]
Rebirth of a Historic Chattanooga Icon
“Architecture should speak of its time and place, but yearn for timelessness.” – Frank Gehry Anchored within the footprint of Chattanooga’s new West Village district, historic downtown hotel ℹ️ “The Read House” recently celebrated a Grand Opening following an extensive $28 million renovation and rebirth of the hotel to its 1920’s [...]
A Magical Milestone
As host to millions of guests, the ℹ️ Tennessee Aquarium and its many animal ambassadors have created millions of photo opportunities and forged millions of cherished memories over the years. https://youtu.be/tmgHrAoGllk With the imminent arrival of the holidays, the Aquarium is thankful for the opportunity to have touched — [...]
A Natchez Noel
Natchez, Mississippi is known for its grand antebellum homes any time of year, but during the holidays you can see them at their finest, all dressed up and open for tours. It just takes a little more than six hours to drive from Chattanooga to Natchez, well worth a holiday [...]
Chattanooga Chefs on Stage in Orange Beach, Alabama This Week
Starting tomorrow, three local top-notch chefs will be competing in the annual ℹ️ World Food Championships (WFC) in Orange Beach, Alabama. ℹ️ Rebecca Barron of ℹ️ St. John’s, ℹ️ Hardin Cowan of ℹ️ Solarium Cafe and ℹ️ Nick Thiers of Virginia Culinard Institute will be part of a larger group representing Team Tennessee at the event. [...]
Off Season is the Best Season in Jackson County
As chillier weather moves in, the crowds move out and lodging prices decrease with the temperatures in the Western North Carolina mountain towns of Jackson County. Many might think that winter is for hibernation, but in the towns of Sylva, Dillsboro, Cherokee and Cashiers, it is an undiscovered season with [...]
Grains & Grits Festival Plans to Elevate Culinary Experience
Grains & Grits, a festival of southern spirits and gourmet grub located at the Townsend Visitors Center, will return for a third year on November 3, 2018. This year, attendees can expect a new addition. The event’s culinary aspect will be elevated as high-profile chefs in the area offer tastings [...]
StartUp Week Celebrates its 5th Birthday!
“We believe StartUp Week is an important brand to Chattanooga and to its participants,” says Marcus Shaw, CEO of CoLab. “It is one part workshop, one part networking event and one part citywide party.” The energetic Shaw, whose nonprofit CoLab is for the first time entirely responsible for the annual [...]
A New Bar Concept on Cherry Street
Bar owner, James Heeley Coming soon to the innovation district is a new bar concept, a speakeasy called London Calling. “I wanted to bring something exciting and new to the Chattanooga area,” says bar owner, James Heely. “I believe Chattanooga is a great marketplace for a prohibition era [...]