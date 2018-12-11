///Top 5 New Year’s Eve Events

Moxynooga Eve at the new Moxy Chattanooga

The Moxy Chattanooga is a new stylish chic hotel, made for the young and young at heart. This Southside Chattanooga hotel will make it easy for you to be in the heart of it all on New Year’s Eve! With music, an open bar, heavy appetizers, killer party favors, and more. Overnight packages available – and you don’t check out until 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day! Be There When the Balls Drop New Year’s Eve Package. RATES FROM $375 – $525 /NIGHT. PROMOTIONAL CODE: EVE. A promotional code is the three-character abbreviation for the special rate you’ve selected. Every promotion or deal has a unique code associated with it. Don’t miss the hottest party in town.

Your ticket includes room accommodations, valet parking, DJ Music Entertainment, open bar of selected Beer, wine and well drinks, heavy appetizers, party favors, moxy activation’s, midnight champagne toast with Ball Drop, midnight waffle house food truck breakfast, 2pm late check-out.

GLAM 80’s Wonderland New Year’s Eve Party at The Dwell Hotel

Take it back to the heart of the 80’s at The Dwell Hotel this new year’s eve! Wear your best neon, pastels, and acid washed jeans and dance the night away with The Audiovore spinning original vinyl and pumping up the jams. Ticket includes entrance into the exclusive event and memorable atmosphere of The Dwell and its funky lounges, unlimited sparkling wine, hors d’oeuvres, and a chance to countdown to the New Year in EPIC fashion! Movies were everything and set the tone for your romantic angst and cheesy humor. Music was made to dance – and Madonna, Bowie, Cyndi, Janet, and Prince knew how to bring it.

Early bird tickets are $60 per person, then move up to $75 per person. Multiple cash bars will be available with full bar, wine and beer! There will also be fabulous cocktail specials to get you in the party spirit!

Songbirds’ New Year’s Eve Bash featuring Paul Childers & The Velcro Pygmies

Songbirds is the place to be for New Year’s Eve! Ring in 2019 with two live performances. Guests will have access to our North Stage Paul Childers show at 7:00pm and The Velcro Pygmies show at 9:00pm at South Stage. Doors to the first show open at 6:00pm, so get ready for an amazing night filled with fantastic people and even better music!

Paul Childers has emerged on the scene as one of the cities premiere entertainers. For New Years Eve, Childers decided to take a look back at their past shows and pull out the highlights. They will be breaking out some Chuck Berry, Eric Clapton, BB King with the corresponding vintage guitars. To cap of the night, a full set of Stevie Ray Vaughn including an unplugged medley. All this along with Paul’s original songs and you’ve got yourself a full night of entertainment.

The Velcro Pygmies travel the country year round – from the Gulf Shores to the Great Lakes – to share the sights, sounds and stain-washed denim of the glorious ’80s, schooling audiences on the difference between a rock band and a rock show. From start to finish, they command the stage with a prowess uncommon in today’s industry, and they leave you begging for more. No gimmicks or tricks, just undiluted rock ‘n’ roll energy that unites every race, creed, age and gender.

New Year’s Eve Experience – The Edwin Hotel

The Edwin Hotel is offering a New Year’s Eve celebration unlike any other! You won’t find a better view in the city than from Whiskey Thief, the Edwin’s rooftop bar, overlooking the Walnut Street Bridge and the Tennessee River.

The bar will be closed to the public and only ticket holders will be able to take in the breathtaking views and delicious cocktails at Whiskey Thief, and fine cuisine from Chef Kevin Korman at Whitebird, the hotel’s restaurant. Enjoy valet parking included with your ticket, a five-course meal at Whitebird, and then finish the night off with passed hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast at the Whiskey Thief Rooftop Bar as the clock strikes midnight. All will be included with your New Year’s Eve Experience Ticket! This is a *21 and over only event.

NYE Live at the Westin

The westin is hosting a private New Year’s Eve Gala – a New York style celebration. With live bands, dinner, cocktails, and a laser light show, and a midnight ball drop under the stars at The Westin Chattanooga. Ticket includes valet parking, hors d’oeuvres, champagne, string ensemble, elaborate interactive dinner stations, 3 drink tokens, late night bites, access to street festival & NYC live screen.

Performances by Priscilla & Little RicKee 7pm – 9pm and The Malemen Show Band 9pm – 1am.

On New Year’s Eve, West Village will be filled with activities and attractions to help Chattanooga ring in the New Year. Businesses such as Pinkberry, Peet’s Coffee, Innside Restaurant, Elea Blake, and Alimentari will be open late for the occasion. Get an exclusive sneak peek into the new clothing store, Antibes and Citron et Sel, a taco and tequila bar. Visitors will enjoy a live DJ and other festivities. Food trucks including Chatter Box, California Burrito, and Dem Boys will line the streets. Cocktails and craft beer will also be available for purchase.