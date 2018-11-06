///Parkridge Health System Welcomes Minerva Covarrubias, MD, Board-certified Pulmonologist

Parkridge Health System welcomes board-certified pulmonologist Minerva Covarrubias, MD to its medical staff. Dr. Covarrubias joins the expert pulmonology team comprised of Harsha Shantha, MD, and Susan Taylor, MD, at the Parkridge Medical Group – Diagnostic Center practice located at 2205 McCallie Avenue.

Dr. Covarrubias has received extensive training in treating the full scope of pulmonary diseases, including lung cancer. During her previous appointment, Dr. Covarrubias introduced advanced bronchoscopy procedures, such as endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) and electromagnetic navigational bronchoscopy – skills she brings to Parkridge Health.

“I’m excited to join the team at Parkridge and look forward to providing advanced pulmonary screening and treatment technologies to residents of Chattanooga and its surrounding areas,”

Dr. Covarrubias said. “There is a great opportunity for expanding the pulmonary service line, and I am eager to champion a lung nodule screening and evaluation program.”

Early detection is a critical factor in caring for the gamut of lung conditions – especially lung cancer. EBUS, electromagnetic navigational bronchoscopy and lung nodule screening are

modalities that significantly enhance the capabilities of pulmonologists to identify lung conditions in their earliest, most treatable stages.

“Dr. Covarrubias is a fantastic addition to an already exceptional pulmonology team,” said Tom Ozburn, president and CEO of Parkridge Health. “Her areas of expertise complement the skills

of our pulmonologists and allow us to expand the program to offer services that will greatly benefit the residents of the Chattanooga area.”

Dr. Covarrubias, a California native, earned her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, in Camden, New Jersey.

She performed an internal medicine residency at Rochester General Hospital, in Rochester, New York, and served a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in Nashville.

Prior to joining Parkridge Health, Dr. Covarrubias served as part of Maury Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates. She also taught as an assistant professor of medicine at Meharry Medical College, in Nashville.