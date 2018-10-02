Most years, the first crisp fall weekend of the season seems to serendipitously fall on ℹ️ Chattanooga Oktoberfest. The festival boasts to be Chattanooga’s top family-friendly fall event, and it beckons visitors from all around the world—Germans included. This year, organizers are looking for another successful year entertaining folks for their fill Oktoberfest favorites like the chicken dance, brats, schnitzel…and a maybe few German beers all happening on October 13 & 14.

Every year the festival crowns a new Mr./Ms. Chattanooga Oktoberfest on the Saturday evening of the festival. Jason Walker of ℹ️ HITS96 hosts the annual “polka party” where Oktoberfest-ers come donned in their dirndl’s and lederhosen ready to display their desire to be awarded the 2018 bedazzled pageant sashes.

National and local beer distributors—along with the local Barley Mob—truck in thousands of kegs of beer for thirsty patrons. Chris Thomas, Public Markets Executive Director says, “We always expect to exceed 99 varieties of beer offered, including seasonal favorites. It’s one of the most festive times of the year at ℹ️ Chattanooga Market, and we’re proud to be in our 17th year.”

Nathan Flynt, of the original Famous Nater’s Food Truck, returns to his Chattanooga Market roots each Oktoberfest cooking up his famous pork schnitzel and kraut on a Neidlov’s bun. Federal Bakeshop seems to be all the talk for a fresh, hot pretzel to go along with your brewski. ℹ️ Lockhart and Smoke brings back their Oktoberfest favorite the Heidelbuger—a 9oz burger with cheese and a split brat atop. And there won’t be any shortage of apple strudel or frites for that matter. But if German fare isn’t top of your list, other local favorite food trucks with be on hand for fix of ℹ️ Lupi’s Pizza and more.

Music is always a key draw at Chattanooga Oktoberfest. The local Wurstbrats will be playing oompah music on the front stage on Carter Street all weekend long. This is the gathering spot for the pageant, the chicken dance and some great accordion music. Most folks don’t realize that the Wurstbrats band is made up of a breakout group from Sweet Georgia Sound—another Market favorite. This year, the ℹ️ EPB stage–the back end of the Market—will host bands for a mix of rock, indie and other modern styles of music. Music acts Mendingwell, the VonWomps and Courtney Daly are on the schedule.

ChattanoogaOktoberfest.com for more details.