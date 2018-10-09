///A New Bar Concept on Cherry Street

Coming soon to the innovation district is a new bar concept, a speakeasy called London Calling.

“I wanted to bring something exciting and new to the Chattanooga area,” says bar owner, James Heely. “I believe Chattanooga is a great marketplace for a prohibition era themed bar.”

Heeley, originally from Greenwich, England, will bring some years of experience and travel to the new venture. From age 13, he has worked his way up in the bar scene from dish washer to bar consultant.

Patrons walking down Cherry Street will find themselves walking into a bright red London phone booth, and finding their way through to high ceilings, exposed brick walls and original hardwood floors.

“The idea of opening up a unique bar has been my dreams for years,” says Heeley. “The only question was, where? One night walking around downtown, I walked past this space and immediately thought, this is it!”

The bar will serve cocktails, wine, beer, and a small food menu, including shareable fine choice cheese platters at prices that Heeley says his customers will enjoy.

“Chattanooga is becoming a recognizable food and drink scene and that’s something I want to be apart of,” Heeley says.

The back of London Calling will open up to the developing Passageway 2.0 project, which Heeley believes will make a positive impact on the bar. When complete, the space will include some outdoor seating.

Also featured at London calling is an exclusive club called “The 100 Club.” The 100 members who sign up will receive access to a list of benefits including one free cocktail on opening night, free first drink at every visit, $50 bar tab on your birthday month, and more.

To have a little preview of London Calling, you can attend the Prohibition Party located at the Chattanooga Whiskey event space on October 12th. At the event patrons can taste Chattanooga Whiskey cocktails.

London Calling, located at 715 Cherry Street is slated to be opened at the end of November.

For more information please visit londoncallingbar.com.