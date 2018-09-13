///Savannah Food & Wine Festival Announces Perry Lane Hotel to Host Celebrity Chef Tour Dinner

The Savannah Food & Wine Festival, presented by Publix, is set to take place this November 5-11, 2018. Uniting the culinary community of local and national chefs in one place, the festival is announcing the celebrity chefs to be featured at the James Beard Foundation, Celebrity Chef Tour Dinner. The recently opened Perry Lane Hotel will host this year’s dinner in its new rooftop ballroom space, with spectacular views of downtown Savannah.

The Celebrity Chef Tour is a celebration of some of the country’s leading chefs and an opportunity to showcase Savannah’s local chefs with James Beard Foundation nominated or award-winning talent. It’s a unique dinner that brings together chefs, world-renowned winemakers, and beverage experts to create a multi-course, interactive dining experience.

Host chef Andrew Wilson of the dinner and executive chef of The Emporium Kitchen + Wine Market believes that the food and beverage community in Savannah gets to shine around events such as the Savannah Food & Wine Festival. “There is a fantastic hospitality community here and it gets to come together for one special week in Savannah during the Savannah Food & Wine Festival – I believe we have an incredible amount of culinary talent right here in Savannah. The festival’s James Beard Foundation dinner helps keep Savannah on the national culinary radar. The city is on the cusp of something really big – everything seems to be on a steady simmer, getting hotter every day and ready to boil over soon!,” said Wilson.

The recently opened Perry Lane Hotel will host the dinner in its new rooftop ballroom, with spectacular views of downtown Savannah. The Emporium Kitchen + Wine Market, an American brasserie is just one of the three food and beverage venues within the hotel that welcomes guests to a “cultural epicenter celebrating unique roots and bold originality” that makes the Perry Lane Hotel the ideal location to house this grand event.

Featured chefs this year include: