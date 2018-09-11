//Alpharetta, GA Raises the Standard for Excellence in Culinary Travel and Experiences

The quest for authentic dining experiences and culinary excellence continues to be a powerful driver of tourism, and the city of Alpharetta, Ga. boasts an unbeatable lineup of top-notch eateries and one-of-a-kind culinary hot spots. The city’s well-established and eclectic dining scene continues to break the mold and challenge the idea that big time flavors are only found in big cities.

“Alpharetta offers visitors countless ways to enjoy an exciting dining experience,” said Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Alpharetta is a haven for both chefs and diners alike. With more than 200 unique culinary experiences, each featuring one-of-a-kind, chef-driven dishes, our colorful culinary scene showcases the best in local, regional and international flavors.”

Whether travelers are on the hunt for the perfect happy hour spot, hand-crafted cuisine, international eats or for ways to seamlessly combine food and fun, there is something for every palate awaiting in Alpharetta.

After a day of work, long conference sessions or an action-packed afternoon of exploring, guests can venture to one of the city’s many eateries specializing in unique happy hour experiences. One must-see spot for visitors is MADE Kitchen & Cocktails located in Alpharetta’s charming and upbeat downtown area. While the menu offers an incredible lineup of tasty treats, bartender Christian Zak steals the show with an ever changing menu of artisan cocktails featuring Zak’s own distilled liquor, homemade bitters and even a handful of unique and refreshing limoncello flavors created as a dessert alternative. The beverage program at MADE centers around flawless cocktails that blend of old world ingredients and local resources. MADE’s wine list combines Spain’s most popular varietals with lesser known grapes to please the most adventurous wine enthusiast! Local breweries and those found on every corner in Barcelona are well represented.

Craft beer connoisseurs can grab a refreshing brew at one of two local breweries: ℹ️ Jekyll Brewing, the city’s first brewery, or Currahee Brewing Company, which opened its doors downtown in May 2018. In addition to hand-crafted sips, Alpharetta elevates the happy hour scene with a variety of rooftop and patio spots perfect for lounging with friends or making some new ones. Barelygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar and CRÚ Food & Wine Bar boast two popular patios with incredible views of Avalon. Alpharetta’s Avalon sets the standards for live, work, and play communities with an expansive array of top-tier restaurants, shops, free events, and a special “sip and stroll” policy allowing guests to take their beverages with them as they walk, shop and dine throughout the community.

Alpharetta’s more than 200 restaurants are known for featuring decadent creations and hand-crafted cuisine. Secreto Kitchen & Bar, which translates to “secret” in Spanish, shares the importance of the secret art of creating incredible food plays in the restaurant’s cuisine. With bold southern flavors designed by Chef Boyd, each entree is a complete and unique culinary experience. “We craft dishes based on recipes that have been handed down, recreated, and refined to amaze the palette”

Another beloved Alpharetta restaurant serving up the best in artisan eats is Colletta. The menu features handmade pasta, house cured meats and signature dishes made from scratch. Colletta’s cuisine draws influence largely from Northern Italy, presenting new interpretations of Italian cuisine alongside traditional favorites. The restaurant promises excellence from its kitchen, featuring a wood-fire pizza oven, grills and rotisseries, alongside an ever-changing, seasonal menu of pizzas, pastas and small plates curated by executive chef Jason Stern.

Alpharetta understands that dining is a social experience, and varied palates are only a small part of creating an inclusive dining scene. Alpharetta chefs and restaurants create menus with food allergies and sensitivities in mind, and the city even houses spots such as 2B Whole Gluten Free Bakery specializing in exclusively allergy-friendly fare. The downtown bakery crafts the best in both gluten-free and allergen-friendly desserts without sacrificing a signature European flavor.

For tastes from around the globe with all the comforts of home, travelers can venture to Alpharetta to experience an expansive array of international cuisine. Guests can easily capture the flavors of India, Cuba, Thailand, Greece, Italy, Persia and countless other destinations. Many restaurants even feature unique fusion dishes combining the flavors of various cultures and countries. For a European escape, visitors can check out La Casa Italian for authentic dishes served in a historic house with heated outdoor patio or Collet French Pastry Café for sweet treats that will have diners feeling like they are strolling along the Seine.

Travelers looking to take a taste of the globe home can sign up for a cooking class at one of Alpharetta’s four cooking schools. Publix Apron’s Atlanta Cooking School, Salud! Cooking at Whole Foods Avalon, Williams Sonoma and Sur la Table offer fun and informative classes led by talented chefs and culinary specialists. Classes are suited for all skill levels and range in focus from basic knife skills to Vietnamese cooking and French baking.

From food trucks to food festivals, Alpharetta adds flavor and flare to traditional dining with a heightened fun factor. For the most fun and best food found on four wheels, visitors can venture to Food Truck Alley from 5-9 p.m. every Thursday April through October. Even more mobile eateries can be found downtown at Truck & Tap. Truck & Tap specializes in hosting the best food trucks and offers guests a refreshing beverage menu uniquely catered to the rotating list of food truck vendors on site. With exciting events such as trivia and Singo (song trivia), food and excitement is guaranteed.

Another way the Alpharetta dining scene prevails as a total dining destination is with the annual ℹ️ Taste of Alpharetta event held in May. This popular event packs in more than 50,000 festival goers with more than 60 participating restaurants, culinary demonstrations and live music.

Coming soon to Alpharetta, guests can continue a culinary tour of the city with an electric bike rental from Pedego Bikes. The user-friendly bikes can be rented for trips along the Big Creek Greenway, a scenic eight-mile paved path for walking, biking, roller blading and more.

Even more is coming soon to the Alpharetta culinary scene. The 26-acre Alpharetta City Center, slated to begin opening in Fall 2018, is bringing 105,000 square feet of restaurants and retail to downtown Alpharetta. Restaurants preparing to call City Center home include Citizen Soul, Chiringa, Highland Bakery, Jinya Ramen Bar, Lapee, Never Enough Thyme, Restaurant Holmes and SHADE Street Food and Bar. Additionally, Liberty Hall, previously an abandoned gas station in the downtown Alpharetta district, is being converted into a four-story commercial building with offices, shops, rooftop social club and Chef Todd Hogan’s latest restaurant concept, Prairie American Kitchen & Hearth. Prairie will be a casual daily eatery specializing in comfort foods with a slight twist from the Great American West.

In 2019, Alpharetta will also celebrate the opening of The Daily, a dining development adding 14,000 square feet of culinary and restaurant space. Inspired by popular Atlanta food halls, The Daily will be a great spot for breakfast, brunch, lunch, happy hour, dinner and entertainment in Alpharetta. Two renowned names have already signed on to join The Daily: King of Pops Bar and Biscuit Love. King of Pops is known for offering a creative selection of artisanal popsicles with bold flavors such as blackberry ginger lemon, orange basil, Thai iced tea and more. Biscuit Love, a family-owned restaurant based out of Nashville, will offer breakfast, lunch and brunch.

