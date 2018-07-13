///Five Star Food Fight Featured Chef Kelley Koppinger

Last but in no way least, here’s a look at our final featured chef who will be heating things up on market Sunday in hopes of taking home the trophy and, better yet, getting a ticket to participate in the 2018 World Food Championship scheduled of November 2018 in Orange Beach, Ala.

Kelley Koppinger

Kelley Koppinger, food and beverage director for the Chattanooga Marriott in downtown Chattanooga, loves the adrenaline rush she gets when she competes in food competitions, though she admits time constraints prevent her from entering as many as she’d like.

She’s competed in Cutthroat Kitchen on the Food Network, but appreciates the fact that the ℹ FiveStar Food Fight is a local event that offers a good dose of “healthy competition,” she says.

A graduate of Florida Culinary Institute in West Palm Beach, Fla., she says she went to college mostly for the degree itself, because her love and knowledge of cooking was already established long before she entered college.

“I come from a background of cooking and many cultures,” she says. “I learned by watching my mom and grandmother. My mom? She’s the best cook in the world. Nothing tastes like her food, even if I try to replicate it.”

Chicken and waffles with hot honey sauce is the top-seller on the menu at the Marriott’s restaurant, ℹTable South Kitchen & Bar, but at the Food Fight, she plans to work more exotic flavors into play to impress the judges, she says, adding that sometimes there’s a misconception about hotel chefs _ that everything on the menu comes from a jar or out of a box. Food contests, such as FiveStar and the World Food Championships, help to prove that wrong.

“They give a platform to show the world that hotel chef’s really do cook from scratch,” she says.