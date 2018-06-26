//Springer Mountain Farms to Host 3rd Annual Southern Wing Showdown

Springer Mountain Farms Southern Wing Showdown, the favorite summer festival celebrating unique takes on a Southern staple, will return for its third year on Sunday, August 5th. Produced by Taste of Atlanta and sponsored by Big Green Egg and Springer Mountain Farms, the event will feature creative talent from around 30 prominent Southeastern chefs, including chefs from Atlanta, Charleston, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Nashville, Mobile and more. Each will serve their unique recipe in a competition for best wing. Local purveyor Springer Mountain Farms will provide chicken that’s 100% natural and raised without antibiotics, steroids, growth stimulants or hormones.

For the first time, the festival is moving from The Foundry at Puritan Mill to a larger space at The Fairmont (1429 Fairmont Ave NW), a newly opened modern and industrial event venue in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood. The 19,000-square-foot space will house multiple activations, from cooking demonstrations to tastings and games. All tickets are all-inclusive with wings, side dishes, wine, beer, cocktail samples and live music by local Atlanta musician Alex Guthrie. General admission tickets can be purchased for $45 through July 1, $50 from July 2 – August 4, and $55 on the day of the festival; VIP First Taster tickets allow guests to enter the grounds an hour early and are priced at $55 until July 1, $60 from July 2 – August 4, and $65 on the day of the event.

Angel Flight, a volunteer pilot organization located at Atlanta’s Dekalb Peachtree airport that provides flight services to patients in need of medical-related care, will be a nonprofit beneficiary for this event and will host a silent auction on-site. The festival also supports Second Helpings Atlanta, a nonprofit food rescue organization that fights hunger and reduces food waste in the city.​

​PARTICIPATING CHATTANOOGA CHEFS​

Charlie Loomis

The​ ​FEED Co. Table & Tavern

Andrew Platt

Ceniza