///Renowned “Blue Dog” art donated to new Children’s Hospital

Dr. and Mrs. Fred Gregg have donated an original George Rodrigue “Blue Dog” painting to be hung in the new Children’s Hospital Outpatient Center at Erlanger when it opens later this year.

Both Fred and Vicky Gregg have been actively involved in local healthcare for many years. Dr. Gregg is a local pediatric ophthalmologist. Vicky Gregg began her career as a nurse in Erlanger’s Emergency Department, and retired as the CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee in 2012.

“Blue Dog” is a series of artworks for which the late Rodrigue is best known. The donated piece, among the largest created by the Louisiana painter, features two blue dogs and a floating orb. The painting, valued at $165,000, will serve as a signature piece in the development of the art program for the new children’s outpatient center.

“The bright and fun nature of the ‘Blue Dog’ artwork is a great addition to the new Children’s Hospital Outpatient Center,” said Don Mueller, CEO of Children’s Hospital at Erlanger. “At our new hospital, we hope to remove the stigmas and clinical look of a healthcare setting, and to make the experience more appealing and enjoyable for children.”