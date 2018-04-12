Grammy Award-Winning Country Artist To Perform at Songbirds Guitar Museum

Grammy award-winning artist Steve Wariner is scheduled to perform at the Songbirds Guitar Museum on April 20. The performance is one of the many stops on Wariner’s stateside tour, which has received rave reviews from concertgoers and critics alike.

Twenty albums into his five-decade career, Steve Wariner still has plenty of musical tricks up his sleeve. The award-winning multi-instrumentalist recently released his latest project, All Over the Map, an exhilaratingly diverse 12-song album, spanning country, bluegrass, rock, jazz and pop that showcases the dazzling, innovative guitar work for which he is most well-known.

“People know me as an artist and a guitar player, but I don’t think they know the full musician side of me, including playing steel, lap steel, drums and even upright bass,” Wariner says, all of which he tackles on the new set. “This album pulls back all the layers.”

The now Grand Ole Opry member was discovered by the legendary Dottie West at just 17 years old as he played a set in an Indiana club. West hired him on the spot to be her bass player, a gig that lasted three years. That opportunity would lead to Wariner being commissioned by his idol Chet Atkins to play bass in his band. It was Atkins that eventually signed Wariner to his first recording contract at RCA in 1977 and produced Wariner’s first recording session at the historic RCA Studio B. Since that day, Wariner has become a modern day multi-genre icon earning fourteen #1 hits, over 30 Top 10 hits, three Gold albums, four GRAMMY Awards three CMA Awards, one ACM Award, a Christian Country Music Association Award, a TNN/Music City News Award and 15 BMI Million-Air Awards. Wariner is also a member of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, the National Thumbpickers Hall of Fame and the Music City Walk of Fame. All Over the Map is available now at all digital retailers and streaming services.

Forty years after signing his first record deal with RCA, Wariner’s passion for writing, playing and singing music remains undiminished. “I was every bit as enthusiastic about recording this project as I was the very first day I went in with Chet Atkins in 1977 and recorded my first stuff. I still get as excited, especially when the room is full of great players. The joy is in creating for me, and it never goes away.”

Tickets start at $40 and are available for purchase here.

For more information on Steve Wariner or for a complete list of upcoming tour dates, visit: stevewariner.com