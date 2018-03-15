Summer Camps 2018

Alpine Camp for Boys

Dates: Junior Camp: May 29–June 6; First Term: June 8–July 3; Second Term: July 6–31

Ages: Grades 1–9

Price: $2,900–$5,400

Alpine Camp for Boys is a Christian summer camp located in Mentone, Alabama, high atop Lookout Mountain. Since 1959, boys at Alpine have explored the massive rocks, rushing waterfalls, and deep woods surrounding the camp. During a summer at Alpine, your camper will make new friends, discover new interests, saddle a horse, climb a rock, build a camp fire, and above all learn to “act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God.”

Contact: summer@alpinecamp.com

Website: alpinecamp.com

Baylor School

Dates: June 4-July 27

Ages: varies

Price: varies

Baylor offers a full menu of residential camps and day camps with areas of focus being: business, reading, writing, sports, arts and outdoors. All the specific interests such as cheer, dance, art, running, rowing and mountain biking, maker-space and sports are also offered. Soccer, Lacrosse and Wrestling will offer residential camps combined along with day offerings. The campus will set the stage again for the award winning Camp BizSmart, based out of Stanford University, to teach real-world business concepts and actual product development. The Walkabout Experience will also return with more capacity this summer. Join Baylor and the many other families who choose an unforgettable, best summer ever—at Baylor Summers!

Contact: (423) 757- 2616

Website: baylorsummers.com

Belvoir Christian Academy

Dates: May 29-August 10

Ages: PK3 – Rising 8th grade

Price: $130 – $160

BCA’s summer camp is designed to provide children who need summer child care with a variety of engaging activities. Children will participate in gymnastics, sports training, computer classes and biblical studies, as well as enjoy water and bike days, movie and pajama days, theme days, and creative hands-on activities. Children also have free play time inside and outside on the campus playground. Pre-K has in-house activities that include visits from the Tennessee Aquarium, Bricks 4 Kidz, Creative Discovery Museum, Chattanooga Zoo, Angela’s Angels athletic prep and gymnastics as well as visits from a petting zoo and a local chef and artist. Campers in 2nd through 8th grades go on field trips to various locales such as Coolidge Park, the Chattanooga Zoo, bowling and more. Camp hours are 7am-6pm with part-time options available.

Contact: admissions@bcalions.org

Website: bcalions.org

Boyd-Buchanan School

Dates: camp dates vary

Ages: 3-17

Price: $75-$200

Full-day and half-day camps are available. Programs focus on athletics, robotics, art, technology, musical theatre, academics, archery, and more. Programs promote skill development, creativity, social and intellectual growth, as well as boosting each camper’s confidence. Boyd Buchanan Summer Programs emphasize participation, cooperation, learning, and fun in a safe, loving, Christian environment. Trusted and experienced camp counselors, faculty, and coaches are ready to help children make the most of their summer! Lunch and snack options available. Before/after care options also available.

Contact: (423) 505-9836

Website: bbschool.org/summer

Bright School

Dates: Monday-Friday June 4-August 3 (excluding July 2-6)

Ages: 3 (by August 1, 2018) to 8 (rising third grade)

Price: $200 weekly for full day; $150 weekly for half day; $35 weekly for late care until 5:30 p.m.; $50 registration fee per child

Bright Days features enrichment activities with fun summertime experiences for preschool and young children. All activities, including water days and on-site field trips, take place at school and under the supervision of experienced teachers and staff. Children are grouped by age and get to know their counselors and fellow campers. A typical day includes opening ceremonies, nature exploration, team games, art projects, visits to the school library and reading time, and closing ceremonies with yoga. It’s the quality of a Bright education in the summer! Lunch included.

Contact: summer@brightschool.com

Website: brightschool.com/summer

Chattanooga Christian School

Dates: varies

Ages: PreK-12 grade

Price: $150-$375

Day Camp at Chattanooga Christian School will incorporate art, games, water slides, sports activities, theme days and more! Before Care and After Care will be available. There are Full and half day camp options too. Sample camps for young children: Musical Theatre, Princess, American Girl, Adventure, Robotics, Cooking, and Intro to Sports. Other exciting camps: Digital Music Composition, Mountain Biking, Pottery, Intro to Stage Choreography, Chattanooga Explorers, School of Rock and more. Even College Essay Writing for older students!

Contact: summer programs@ccsk12.com

Website: ccsk12.com/summer

Chattanooga Public Library

Dates: June 2-July 28

Ages: 0-18

Price: Free

Get ready to have the best summer with the kick–off of Make Play Read Learn 2018 all across the city! We are on our way to having more readers, learners, and makers in Chattanooga than ever before. Pick up a MPRL Passport and participate all summer for special programs, summer reading parties, and prizes for completers! Registration begins on Saturday, June 2 inside all of the library branches at the kick-off parties, or at any participating registration partners.

Contact: (423) 643-7700

Website: chattlibrary.org

Chattanooga Zoo

Dates: Every week through June and July, excluding the week of July 4th

Ages: PreK-8th grade

Price: $155-$210

Go WILD at Camp ChattaZOOga! Each camp includes games, activities, animal meet and greets, behind the scenes tours, excursion to an educational partner and pool day! There is something for everyone at ZOO CAMP!

Contact: (423) 697-1322

Website: chattzoo.org

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Chattanooga

Dates: May 29-August 3

Ages: Kindergarten-8th grade

Price: Full Time ($975), Part Time 3 days/week ($775), Part Time 5 weeks ($700)

Dayplayers is a safe and affordable place for your school-aged child to spend the summer. Since 1958, the Cumberland Youth Foundation through First Cumberland Presbyterian Church has been providing recreational programs for school aged children in a positive Christian environment. Campers have the opportunity for spiritual development in a daily chapel time and small group time. Dayplayers truly offers summer the way it should be–daily swimming, playing outdoor games like 4-square, kickball, capture the flag, and bound ball. Other great offerings include indoor activities, crafts and board games.

Contact: office@ rstcumberland.com

Website: firstcumberland.com/summer

Girls Inc. of Chattanooga

Dates: Elementary Session I: June 4-29; Session II: July 9-27 Teen Session I: June 11-29; Session II: July 9-27

Ages: 6-18

Price: $350

Girls Inc. Summer Camps provide intentional, hands-on, age appropriate, interactive activities that develop and promote girls’ strengths. Each camp is designed to inspire each girl to be healthy, educated, and independent. Avoid the summer learning melt, make new friends, enjoy fun field trips, swimming and more. Lunch and snack are provided.

Contact: (423) 624-4757

Website: girlsincofchatt.org/camps

Girls Preparatory School

Dates: June 4-August 3

Ages: 4-14

Price: $150-$385, depending on the session

At GPS Summer Camp, a girl can be a girl! GPS offers more than 50 fun-filled camps, including a variety of traditional day, academic, art, and athletic camps. GPS Summer Camp provides an enriching environment for campers to make cherished friendships, strengthen their minds and bodies, and discover what they love to do!

Contact: summercamp@gps.edu

Website: gps.edu/summer

Grace Baptist Academy

Dates: June 4-August 3

Ages: 5-12

Price: $135/week

Camp Grace is a very active experience! The goal at Grace is to give campers a summer experience that they will never forget! Campers go on a field trip every day of the week! The campers also experience daily enrichment activities which include: science, art, writing, cooking, and computers. Grace also incorporates sports, group games, activities and swimming.

Contact: campgrace@mygracechatt.org

Website: gracechatt.org

Hunter Museum of American Art

Dates: June-July

Ages: Pre-k, 6-8, 9-11, 12-14, and teens Price:$230 for full day camps, $184 for members/$115 for half day camps, $92 for members

Creativity comes alive this summer with art camp at the Hunter! Taught by professional artists and instructors. Camps at Hunter provide personal, hands-on art experiences with a 1 to 5 counselor-to-camper ratio, visits to the museum galleries, and a mini-exhibit of student artwork at the conclusion of each week’s camp.

Contact: (423) 267-0968

Website: huntermuseum.org/summer-camp

Ivy Academy Environmental Charter School

Dates: Environmental Steward Summer Camp Session I: June 11-15; Session II: June 18-22; Camp Sasquatch: June 25-29

Ages: Rising 1st grade-9th grade

Price: $175

Each camp session is Monday-Friday from 9am-3pm. Every session is educationally geared toward the intended age group and will cover themes such as basic hiking and trail etiquette, observing nature, identifying local flora and fauna, mapping climate data, water conservation, ecology, earth’s resources and energy conservation. There will be visits from local experts and park rangers and campers will go on a field study to Big Soddy Gulf to test the water quality.

Contact: acorn@ivyacademychattanooga.com

Website: ivyacademychattanooga.com

Jewish Federation and Chattanooga First Church of the Nazarene

Dates: July 23-27

Ages: Rising 1st grade-9th grade

Price: $125 , $110 for each additional sibling

Philanthropy Camp (grades 1-6) and Camp Tikkun Olam (grades 7-9) are one-week day camps designed to provide children with age appropriate opportunities to “give back” to others and to understand the positive differences they can make in their community. Through hands-on-activities, games, field trips, speakers, art and drama, campers will explore the concept of and the relationship between philanthropy, faith, family and community. These camps are joint programs of Chattanooga First Church of the Nazarene and the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga.

Contact: (423) 493-0270

Website: jewishchattanooga.com

Language South

Dates: June 10-16

Ages: Entering 5th-10th grades

Price: Please call (423) 771-9137 for camp pricing and scholarships.

Teo and Emily Valdés, founders of Language South, are launching El Pueblo, Chattanooga’s only overnight Spanish immersion camp for kids and teens. Teo and Emily are certified Spanish teachers with nearly 15 years of combined experience in summer youth programs. It is open to all levels, whether they’re working on saying “hola” for the first time or developing their language skills to pass their AP Spanish exam. Campers will engage in typical camp activities like sports, art, and camp re songs as well as in activities specifically designed for learning language and culture. They will hear Spanish-language music, see art made by Spanish-speakers, and taste typical foods from Spanish-speaking countries.

Contact: emilyandteo@languagesouth.com

Website: languagesouth.com

McCallie School

Dates: June 4-August 3

Ages: 5-18

Price: Price varies per camp. Please check website.

For over 100 years McCallie has offered the best summer camps in the region. 25 different camp options for boys and girls. Enrichment, Sports, Academic, Leadership. Day and boarding camps. Incredible counselors, amazing facilities, fun programs!

Contact: (423) 493-5886

Website: mccalliesummercamps.com

Montessori School

Dates: June 4-August 9

Ages: toddlers-middle school

Price: TBD

The beauty of Montessori is that it is the right “fit” for children with a wide array of personalities, temperaments, and learning styles. All children find joy in learning in an atmosphere of both cooperation and respect. The Montessori method works for families with a range of learning expectations. At Montessori School, the teachers and parents work together, between home and school, to help the children learn and develop to their fullest potential.

Contact: admissions@themontessorischool.net

Website: themontessorischool.net

Mountain Wisdom Camp

Dates: Young men: July 9-14; Young women: June 19-24

Ages: 12-17

Price: $550

Mountain Wisdom, Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to fostering healthy teens and families by providing fun-filled, educational and challenging outdoor adventures focusing on nature awareness and environmental conservation. Activities include: hiking, archery, competitive games and rope courses. The boys will learn wilderness survival skills such as using tools, building fire, animal tracking, wild edibles, shelter building and water purification. The girls will embark on a journey created to support young women as they move into adulthood. Empowered to lead with their unique gifts, these young men and women can make a difference in the world! Located in Tray Mt., near Hiawassee in North Georgia.

Contact: camp@mountainwisdominc.org

Website: mountainwisdominc.org

Privateer Yacht Club

Dates: Monday-Friday June 4-29; Wednesday-Sunday July 11-22

Ages: 8-17

Price: $300/Week. Scholarships Available

PYC offers weekly camps where the skills of sailing are taught. Students are given individual instruction in club owned sailboats. The emphasis is on safety and fun. On shore, campers will meet new friends while being taught how to tie the most useful knots, rules of safe boating, and enjoy swimming, paddling, hiking and much more. Learning to sail their own boat across the lake and safely returning to shore gives your child increased self-esteem and confidence in their abilities. Most campers return year after year. Camp includes lunches, snacks & T-shirt.

Contact: (423) 432-6501

Website: privateeryachtclub.org/info/pyc-youth-sailing

Southern Adventist University

Dates: June 18-20

Ages: 14+ (rising high school students)

Price: $150 day camp; $200 overnight

Specific camps are offered in each of the following areas: Automotive Repair; Business Entrepreneurship; Painting; Photography; Pre-Med; Psychology; Social Work and Missions; Vegetarian Culinary Arts; Women and Civic Engagement; Writing.

Contact: (423) 236-2781

Website: southern.edu/camps

St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School

Dates: Basketball Camp: May 29-June 1; Waterfalls and Swimming Holes: June 4-8; Soccer Camp: June 11-15; Appalachian Adventure: June 18-22; All-Sports Camp: July 2-3 & 5-6

Ages: Grades 1-11

Price: $100-$600

Make new friends, learn new skills, and discover new interests at SAS Summer. Summer is a great time to enjoy all that SAS has to offer. All camps are run by St. Andrew’s-Sewanee faculty members. From half-day basketball camp to overnight adventures on the Appalachian trail St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School has camps to fit everyone’s interest.

Contact: info@sasweb.org

Website: sasweb.org/summer

St. Nicholas School

Dates: vary

Ages: 4-15

Price: $140/week; sibling discount

The St. Nicholas Summer Camp Program is a comprehensive school-age program licensed with the Hamilton County Department of Education. This program challenges and nurtures imagination, encourages self-directed initiative, and develops leadership skills in children. Involvement in age-appropriate group activities and exposure to diverse athletic and educational experiences are the foundation of the program. The 24-acre campus at St. Nicholas includes an outdoor swimming pool, 5 playground areas, gymnasium, soccer fields, gardens, a green house, and beautiful green outdoor spaces.

Contact: (423) 899-1999

Website: stns.org

TechTown Foundation

Dates: Each week throughout June and July, with the exception of the week of 4th of July

Ages: 7-17

Price: $250

Each week offers a new and exciting Camp offering. TechTown Camps are each one week long. Parents may register their Young Innovators for a single week or multiple weeks!

Contact: contact@gotechtown.org

Website: gotechtown.org

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum

Dates: Junior Full Day: May 29-June 2 or June 4-9; Teen Full Day: June 11-16; Teen Overnight: June 18-23 or June 25-30

Ages: 7-17

Price: $375-$1,100

TVRR Museum is proud to announce summer camps for many ages. The standard camp is geared towards high school-aged students and will include instruction on all aspects of railroading, including railroad terms, signals, how steam and diesel engines work, and the history of trains. There will also be a blacksmithing demonstration, field trips, and guest speakers. The junior camp will include instruction on all aspects of railroading, riding trains, craft projects, and games. Dress Code: Jeans, closed-toe shoes & a long sleeve shirt for in the shop. (Students may wear a short sleeve shirt during class and at lunch.)

Contact: (423) 894-8028

Website: tvrail.com

Townsend Atelier

Dates: week long day camps June-July

Ages: 6-17

Price: $250

Get ready for a full week of art, fun, and creativity by spending your summer making ART. Townsend Atelier is offering five different one–week sessions for ages 6–17. Each session is thoughtfully designed and taught by professional artists and art educators. Age appropriate, educational, and fun, each camp is chocked full of a variety of art techniques and materials ranging from painting, to drawing, to sculpture, to printmaking and more. Campers will need to bring their own lunch each day. All materials are included in the camp fee. Each session is from 9am-3pm, M-F. Sign up for one week or for more!

Contact: (423) 266-2712

Website: townsendatelier.com

UTC Challenger STEM Learning Center

Dates: June 11-July 20

Ages: Kindergarten-8th grade

Price: $275/week

The Challenger STEM Learning Center and the Southeast Center for Education in the Arts conduct weekly summer programs that provide STEM and STEAM hands-on and project-based activities involving simulation space missions, coding, Lego robotics, engineering and arts design lab. Academies promote learning through Investigation, Discovery, Creating and Reflecting, and are delivered in a challenging and fun environment. Programs are provided on the university campus with some community field trips planned. Professionally licensed and experienced educators facilitate quality educational programs in small group settings for enhanced learning opportunities.

Contact: (423) 425-2284

Website: utc.edu/challenger-stem-learning- center

YMCA

Dates: May 30-August 4, one week sessions

Ages: vary

Price: $110/week for members and $150/week for non-members

YMCA Day Camps foster children’s emotional, social, physical and creative growth through a range of interactive activities all while building relationships with counselors and staff who serve as role models every day. Camps provide a variety of activities from educational outdoor experiences to hands–on academic projects. Each week includes activities like swimming, and field trips. YMCA Day Camp helps enrich lives by building assets. YMCA Camp Ocoee’s resident camp program is offering kids an enriching learning experience, such as friendships and accomplishments. Camp Ocoee offers a traditional, overnight camping experience which allows campers to participate in both land and water activities. Campers choose from a long list of activities to focus on each morning, while spending the afternoons experiencing the camp activities as a cabin group.

Contact: (423) 266-3766

Website: ymcachattanooga.org or campocoee.com/camp/summer