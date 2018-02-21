See Rock City, Inc. CEO Bill Chapin Wins Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has recognized See Rock City (SRC), Inc. CEO Bill Chapin as the recipient of the Tom Kilgore Lifetime Achievement Award. Governor Deal said, “Chapin has dedicated himself to maintaining and developing the vitality of Rock City and its gardens, which continue to draw sightseers from across the nation. He strives to create an environment where tourists enjoy themselves so much that they return for a separate visit.”

Chapin purchased the family-owned attraction in 1985 from his father, which was founded in 1932 by his great-uncle, Garnet Carter. Several companies have been added to SRC, Inc. under Chapin’s leadership, as well as multi-million dollar renovations through the years and a full festival and annual event lineup. The award-winning tourist attraction has received top mystery shop scores in customer service by the Southern Highlands Attractions association, as well as international attention from media and visitors.

