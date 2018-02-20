Samford University Names Chattanoogan Amy Jo Osborn Humanitarian of the Year

The Samford University Alumni Association has selected Amy Jo Osborn, the co-founder and president of the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer, as its 2017 Humanitarian of the Year.

The Humanitarian of the Year Award was established in 2016. Nominees for the Humanitarian of the Year Award are individuals of distinction, respect and leadership who have worked to better the lives of others and society at large. They also are recognized for continuing their connection to the university and the university’s mission: To nurture persons in their development of intellect, creativity, faith and personhood.

The Austin Hatcher Foundation was formed in 2006 by Osborn and her husband, foundation Chairman Dr. Jim Osborn. The foundation distinguishes itself by assisting patients and families from the onset of a cancer diagnosis, through treatment and beyond, rather than during treatment only. Since the foundation’s inception, it has assisted approximately 70,000 children and their family members in 28 states.

For more about this non-profit visit hatcherfoundation.org.