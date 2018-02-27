New Season, New Culinary Team!

The Chattanoogan recently welcomed its new culinary team, not long after announcing that it was honored with Meetings Today’s Best of the South Award for the seventh time.

“This achievement highlights our outstanding staff and the services we provide our clients to ensure they have the most productive meeting experience possible,” says Tom Cupo, regional marketing director of The Chattanoogan. Besides its 25,000-square-foot conference center, the hotel also serves Chattanooga residents with three dining establishments and a day spa.

The Broad Street Grille recently hosted a tasting of some of the creations of the new culinary team. Executive Chef Tanner Marino was joined by Director of Food and Beverage Director Anthony Frank and mixologist Megan Brown. The Broad Street Grille is known for its sumptuous hotel brunches and date nights.

Visit chattanooganhotel.com for restaurant and hotel information.