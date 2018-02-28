Big Brothers Big Sisters Launches Beyond School Walls Workplace Mentoring Program at EPB

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga has launched their Beyond School Walls Workplace Mentoring model program at EPB, which supports students who want to explore future career opportunities with local employers.

The Launch Day included 20 “Littles” meeting 20 “Bigs” at EPB, who will continue meeting each Tuesday morning through the academic year. The 20 “Littles” are sixth grade students at East Lake Academy, who will explore career paths available at EPB as well as the education requirements for various positions. The 20 “Bigs” are EPB employees who have volunteered their time and talents to inspire students along a path to success.

The Beyond School Walls Workplace Mentoring model is a one-to-one, site-based mentoring program that connects young people from a local school with an employee volunteer mentor weekly during the school year, and is made possible with a grant from the Community Foundation of Chattanooga. This new initiative introduces students to careers early in their middle school years, allowing them to experience working for a corporation or government agency and the educational requirements needed to achieve professional success, all while building a strong and supportive mentoring relationship. This program model is based on other Big Brothers Big Sisters workplace mentoring programs from around the country that have been proven successful.