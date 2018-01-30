Chattanooga Football Club vs Major League Soccer team

The 2018 Chattanooga FC season is the tenth, and it will start with a bang! The boys in blue will welcome FC Dallas to Fort Finley Saturday, February 3rd, at 12:00pm. Not only is it significant that a team from the premier division in US professional soccer visits the Scenic City, but hosting one of Major League Soccer’s inaugural teams is particularly special.

“We are honored to welcome one of the marquee brands from Major League Soccer” said Sean McDaniel, Chattanooga FC General Manager. “FC Dallas brings a great history of professional soccer to our city and we couldn’t be happier showcasing Chattanooga FC in another MLS exhibition match. It continues to show how our fans keep raising the bar by supporting big time matches each and every season.”

FC Dallas helped to found Major League Soccer in 1996 as the Dallas Burn. In its 22 year history in MLS, the team has won four western conference titles, two US Open Cups (most recently in 2016,) and one Supporter’s shield. The team finished as MLS Cup runners up in 2010. The team has high expectations for their 2018 season, and playing in Chattanooga will give them a great start.

“Chattanooga FC provides us with an exciting atmosphere to test our 2018 squad, early in the pre-season,” said FC Dallas Technical Director Fernando Clavijo. “The club has an outstanding fan base that supports the club in record numbers. It will be a good start to our pre-season before facing CONCACAF competition later in the month.”

Matches against high quality teams such as FC Dallas are invaluable for not only CFC coaches and staff, but also players who are looking to one day become pros themselves.

“This is the second season in a row where we can have a good look at new talent against the highest standard of soccer in the country” said Bill Elliot, Chattanooga FC Head Coach. “When we are able to evaluate players against quality opponents such as FC Dallas, it builds a strong foundation for the upcoming season.”

Tickets for the pre-season friendly are $12 in advance, and $15 the day of the match. Additionally, this match is included in CFC supporter’s season ticket package for no additional charge. All ticket packages are on sale now at ChattanoogaFC.com.