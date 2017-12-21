Wholesale Supply Group in Cleveland Celebrates 75 Years

Selling plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems, Wholesale Supply Group has been servicing the metro area here for 75 years. The company offers residential, commercial and industrial products both retail and wholesale. The group has 34 locations in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama and Virginia with the central distribution center located here in Cleveland.”Service and knowledge of products, extensive inventory, and competitive price are the things our customers expect from us,” said Lloyd D. Rogers, president. Lisa Sullivan, purchasing agent and daughter of Rogers adds, “Cleveland has been so good to us for so many years and we just can’t thank the community enough for 75 great years and we hope for 75 more.”