Round 2: Alleyway Transformation Set for Chattanooga

Multidisciplinary design teams are being sought for Passageways 2.0 to create a permanent art and architecture installation in a newly renovated alleyway in Downtown Chattanooga with a project implementation budget of $80,000. “Passageways 2.0 seeks to re-imagine the alleyway and demonstrate the potential and significance these in-between spaces have to our built environment on a permanent scale,” states Jared Hueter, Architect at Cogent Studio and Passageways Co-Director.

A program of River City Company, Cogent Studio and Public Art Chattanooga, Passageways 2.0 offers an open request for proposals, RFP, process seeking unique, innovative design concepts with a cohesive artistic vision to be implemented in the roughly 6,200 square foot alleyway located behind the new Market City Center mixed use development at 728 Market Street. This alley is publicly accessible from three entrances: through the Market City Center indoor arcade, from East 7th Street and from the 700 block of Cherry Street where a round one Passageways winner, Office Feuerman from Sydney, Australia, has donated their installation—Urban Chandelier.