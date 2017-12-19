Chattanooga Gets a Little Sweeter

In an effort to get closer to family in Tennessee, Melinda and Dan Mason decided that Chattanooga was the perfect place to open their new Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery. “Chattanooga is such an amazing place and when we realized there was not a Nothing Bundt Cakes here, we knew where we needed to be,” grinned Melinda Mason. “The closest bakery is one-and-half hours away and yet this place with a small town feel has everything else that large cities offer.” The Masons have enjoyed a warm welcome from the community thus far and they are anxious to begin sharing their cakes with the community.

The new Chattanooga Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 2321 Lifestyle Way, Suite 104. The bakery is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The concept combines the warmth of nostalgia with a fresh, modern approach. The luscious cakes are made with the finest ingredients, including fresh eggs, real butter and cream cheese, in 40 unique designs and 10 delicious flavors. Sizes range from bundtinis—bite-sized bundts—to larger bundts and tiered cakes, which serve up to 26 people. Founded in Las Vegas in 1997 by longtime friends Debbie Shwetz and Dena Tripp, Nothing Bundt Cakes specializes in offering celebration solutions for moments that matter. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the company now has 217 bakeries in 32 states and Canada.

For more information, please visit nothingbundtcakes.com.