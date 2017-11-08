Southern Church Windows

This story was originally published in the December 2012/ January 2013 issue of Chattanooga Magazine.

Designed by R.H. Hunt and constructed in 1891, the Second Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Seventh and Pine Streets in downtown Chattanooga. This Romanesque-style structure is built on catacombs that may be toured. The church contains twelve stained glass windows, one of which predates the current building. The window was constructed before 1880 as a tribute to Hattie Ackerman, a schoolteacher and nurse who has been known as one of the heroes of Chattanooga’s Yellow Fever epidemic of 1878.

Built in 1978, the Dora Maclellan Brown Memorial Chapel and Fine Arts Building also houses the music department, including classrooms, practice rooms, and faculty and staff offices at Covenant College. An image of the stained glass in the chapel is reflected onto a door that opens to the auditorium. The art depicts John Calvin writing at his desk, Jonathan Edwards and George Whitfield preaching, and Abraham Kuyper lecturing. The stained glass window in the background illustrates the growth of the church through the ministry of early church fathers.

The stained glass window at the chancel in the First-Centenary United Methodist Church depicts the story of redemption. In daylight, the story is told in stained glass, while at night the story is told by a gold repousse, a technique developed by Willet Studios of Philadelphia. Founder William Willet was a leader in the American Gothic Movement. Placed in a meeting area before entering the sanctuary, this stained glass window depicts recent, local buildings including the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.

The exterior of the Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church pays homage to Gothic-style architecture, including its traditional stained glass rose window. The windows illuminate the sanctuary with pure natural light. Each panel of stained glass in the sanctuary depicts a different Biblical story.

