Marcus Shaw to lead CO.LAB as new chief executive

A comprehensive national search for the next chief executive of The Company Lab (CO.LAB) has successfully concluded, with former Maryland native and new Chattanoogan Marcus Shaw assuming the role. Shaw is the former senior director of business development and partnerships for Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT), a D.C.-based nonprofit that helps build diversity and leadership pipelines for corporate institutions, nonprofit organizations and government agencies.

“Marcus has an extraordinary range of experience dealing with the issues that face entrepreneurs,” said Rick Hitchcock, chair of the CO.LAB board of directors. “The board is confident that, under Marcus’ leadership, CO.LAB will dramatically increase its capacity to help entrepreneurs imagine, build and grow successful startup businesses.”

Shaw’s professional background includes 10 years working in equity research and investment management, as well as serving as the head of tech, media and telecom research at a D.C.-based investment advisor focused on policy and regulated industries, among other positions of leadership.

“Chattanooga is an extraordinary entrepreneurial environment where Main Street businesses and high growth, venture-backed businesses can develop in tandem,” said Shaw. “CO.LAB will help entrepreneurs build businesses that promote inclusive economic growth in Chattanooga and expand the city’s impact in the global innovation discussion.”

Shaw relocated to Chattanooga in the summer of 2016 with his wife—a board-certified dermatologist—and their two children.

Visit colab.co for more.