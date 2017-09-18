Rebecca Barron: Winner of Cast Iron Cook Off

Yesterday’s Cast Iron Cook-off at Chattanooga Market showcased four of Chattanooga’s top chefs: Eric Fulkerson of Bald-Headed Bistro, Nathan Flynt of 2 Sons Kitchen, Andrew Platt of Ceniza and Embargo and the returning champion Rebecca Barron of St. John’s. With a winning dish of red snapper “shrimp and grits” style over polenta and a side of cider, Rebecca won over the judges for the second year in a row.

Not only does Barron win bragging rights but she also receives a golden ticket to the annual World Food Championship happening November 7-14 in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Talented in her own right, she’s also had the opportunity to work under the well known Chef Daniel Lindley as chef de cuisine for three years before becoming executive chef three years ago. “I believe that Daniel really helped my career take off,” she says. “I have learned so much from him.”

During Cast Iron Cook Off, chefs hand selected fresh produce at the market, prepare dishes in front of a live audience and presented to five judges.

The World Food Championships is the largest competition in Food Sport, where grand champions of previous events convene for a chance at winning the ultimate food crown and a share of hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money. The World Food Championships is also the springboard for many up and coming culinary stars and home cooks as they seek TV fame through many well-known food shows and acting opportunities. Others competing include chefs from 48 American states and 14 countries. They will compete in ten different categories.

