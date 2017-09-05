ℹ️ The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department unveiled its Mocs Block Tailgate Concert Series, powered by ℹ️ EPB Fiber Optics and presented by iHeart Media today. The Mocs announced the first two of the five acts set to perform prior to each home football game this fall.

Walker Hayes starts things off at the home opener against UT Martin on Sept. 16. His new single, You Broke Up With Me, has already sold over 70,000 copies and has been streamed over 11 million times.

Former Glee actor Chord Overstreet takes the stage at the Western Carolina game on Sept. 30. He performed his hit Hold On on the Tonight Show in August.

Fans should stay tuned to GoMocs.com for announcements concerning the final three home dates.

The Mocs Block Tailgate consists of a pregame party located on the east side of ℹ️ Finley Stadium (Chestnut Street/Scoreboard Side).

The Mocs Block, a partnership with UTC Athletics, Finley Stadium, ℹ️ Southside Social, iHeart Media and EPB starts with the closing of Chestnut Street on game days. The tailgate spots are occupied by various student groups, but the FREE pregame concerts and access to the local venues are open to all fans.

Those in attendance in their Mocs gear enjoy food and drink specials at the Southside Social. EPB is providing complimentary wireless access for the entire area.

Festivities begin as early as student groups want to set up for their tailgate on the day of the game, and the concerts begin two hours prior to kickoff. Spots are filled on a first come, first serve basis.