Good Eats at Finley Stadium

Finley Stadium is serving up some new food options beginning next week during UTC Football’s season opener. In addition to UTC Football, the Stadium also serves as the permanent home to UTC Soccer, Chattanooga FC semi-professional soccer, and dozens of annual high school and college competitions and jamborees.

Game day guests will have a variety of food options to choose from along the North and South gates of the stadium. When entering the North gate entrance, guests will be entering Food Truck Alley. Among the truck restaurateurs will be Nathan Flynt with Two Sons Kitchen, formerly known as Famous Nater’s World Famous Food Truck. His brick and mortar location of Two Son’s Kitchen is located on MLK blvd and has been open since April 2017.

A popular Chattanooga Food Truck, Rolling J’s Mobile Bistro, will be opening up a fixed food booth also on the North gate entrance.

On the South side of the stadium will be a mixture of fixed food booths as well as food carts. Among the food carts will be Spill the Beans Coffee, Miller Lemonade, Clumpies Ice Cream, and Taqueria Jaliciense. Bones Smokehouse BBQ and Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant will be in fixed food booths.

“We are very excited to have Puckett’s going into concessions for Mocs football games this year,” said Travis Patrick, director of business development for Mocs Sports Properties. “As we continually work to improve the football game day atmosphere, we look for new partners to help us add value to our fans. With Puckett’s bringing in that value and providing another quality food option, we can expect to see more fans lining up for Mocs Football Saturdays.”

Puckett’s concessions offerings will include restaurant favorites like its Piggy Mac, chicken tenders and fries, hot chicken sandwich, brisket nachos, smoked wings, Redneck Burrito and more.

“My focus was on locally produced food items when searching for new options to fill our stadium,” says Sarah Hooper, Food and Beverage Manager of Finley Stadium. “Guests can now venture away from the plain hotdog and nachos, however we will still have those options as well.”

Finley Eats, also new, will have a food booth on the North and South sides of the stadium.

A Bud Light Tailgate Beer Garden debuts this football season… “We will now feature an easier way for those to tailgate before the game,” says Hooper. The Bud Light plaza out in front of the First Tennessee Pavilion will open a few hours prior to kickoff, serving beer, food and will feature tailgate games and activites. Guests will be able to watch pregame practices on the field while experiencing the ultimate tailgate experience.

In June, Public Markets, Inc. (the organization which operates the Chattanooga Market, along with several other projects and events) was selected by the stadium board to become the primary managers of the overall campus.