Cast Iron Cook Off Featured Chef: Nathan Flynt

Chattanooga Market’s annual Cast Iron Cook Off features our city’s most prominent and rising chefs. It’s a chance to watch live as they create culinary delights for a panel of judges, using fresh ingredients right from the local farmers. Come back daily to see the competing chefs.

Nathan Flynt is a Culinary Institute of America-trained chef with a long résumé from working in the kitchens of both the Atlanta and Boston Ritz Carlton Hotels to cooking alongside James Beard award-winning chefs in restaurants like Bacchanalia and Radius.

“While working for the Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta, I picked up many French cooking techniques from some pretty amazing French Chefs.”

Locally, he’s worked at Hennen’s, The Blue Plate and finally at Public House as its opening chef before taking the wheels of a food truck he named Famous Nater’s World Famous Food Truck.

During the years 2011 to 2014 foodies could find Flynt’s Food truck, that he built with his father, at the Chattanooga Market. “Chris Thomas and Melissa Siragusa love promoting the city of Chattanooga and the special people that make up this city, they want everyone to shine, which is why I enjoyed working there.”

Flynt is also no stranger to the Chattanooga Market competitions. He is a returning Cast Iron Cook Off competitor and has also competed in Five Star Food Fight.

Seven years in the food-truck business allowed him a chance to get to know what people want—get feedback, learn their likes, and their dislikes.

Flynt has recently opened up a brick and mortar, 2 Sons and Kitchen located on MLK blvd back in April 2017.

With Flynt’s focus being freshness and familiarity with a twist, he makes virtually everything from scratch using the freshest, locally grown and sourced foods in the area. He is also deeply focused on creation with every plate.

“I’ve kept heavy hitters from the food truck,” he says. “Like our Turkey Katherine. I roast the turkey here. I make the mayonnaise and ketchup that goes in the 1000 Island dressing that goes on it. I make the coleslaw. It’s a very in-house-produced sandwich.”

Ditto the Junior League sandwich with roasted turkey, house-made red pepper jelly and cream cheese. “It’s a recognizable Southern thing that gives us the kind of comfort food we’re trying to pursue.”

So he kept some of the old favorites, and has added new items, too. One thing his food truck could not offer was fried chicken. “We couldn’t have a fryer on the truck,” he explains.

Now he’s frying chicken morning through afternoon, serving it on biscuits at breakfast and sandwiches at lunch. Fried chicken plates, too. Not just any fried chicken, however.

“We brine it for 24 hours,” he says. “Then we top it with hot sauce that’s fermented for 14 days.”

Mixing the hot sauce with a little honey helps calm the heat factor. But a cold beer does, too. The brands of beer served at 2 Sons will rotate on a frequent basis, some local, some craft.

Flynt keeps things simple by offering semi-table service—order at the counter, take a seat and food is brought to you by service personnel.