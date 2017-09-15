Cast Iron Cook Off Featured Chef: Eric Fulkerson

Chattanooga Market’s annual Cast Iron Cook Off features our city’s most prominent and rising chefs. It’s a chance to watch live as they create culinary delights for a panel of judges, using fresh ingredients right from the local farmers. Come back daily to see the competing chefs.

A previous Winner of FiveStar Food Fight, Chef Eric Fulkerson returns this year to Cast Iron Cook Off. Fulkerson is the Executive Chef at Bald Headed Bistro, the area’s only “Western” themed dining experience. He previously served in the same role at the Reynolds Plantation in Georgia, where he once made lunch for former First Lady, Laura Bush. He’s a graduate in Culinary Arts at Johnson & Wales University in Charleston, South Carolina.

He began his career as a Sous Chef at Osprey Point Restaurant at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. Fulkerson looks forward to the opportunity to create tempting small plates for this year’s competition using the freshest ingredients available, direct from Chattanooga Market vendors.

Fulkerson has three sons who live in nearby Maryville, Tennessee. This summer he is a featured chef at the Bascom Center for Visual Arts annual fundraising event, Collective Spirits, in Highlands, North Carolina.

He is especially excited about the new seasonal menu at Bald Headed Bistro in Cleveland, Tennessee. The restaurant also features a monthly supper club and will host several award-winning guest chef appearances throughout the summer and fall. “These are really good opportunities to experience emerging styles,” says Fulkerson.

The Bald Headed Bistro is making their mark, and it extends well beyond Cleveland, Tennessee. Chef Eric Fulkerson, of Bald Headed Bistro, has been adding his touch to the restaurant since he arrived to town nearly five years ago. “The Chef’s Kitchen Table” is his most recent creation.

It is just like it sounds, a table for two, or up to eight, personally attended to by Chef Eric. Chef prepares a six to eight course meal with carefully selected wine pairings. The evening starts light, with vegetarian selections, moving to easy seafood and further into the meal with game meats. “I only use the freshest ingredients that I can find, at that time, meaning that everything is in-season. I am happy to accommodate certain tastes, diet restrictions, even gluten free, if desired.” Chef Fulkerson says. The Chef’s Kitchen Table can be secured with reservations weeks in advance. It is only available on select days and times, an exclusive opportunity.

Perfect for a date night, family gathering or even business affair, the “Chef’s Kitchen Table” sets the stage for an intimate gathering that won’t disappoint. And for Chef Fulkerson, the new experience allows his passion to show, “This is me in my happy place. I get to ‘do my thing’ , and all right in front of our guests.”