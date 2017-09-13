Cast Iron Cook Off Featured Chef: Andrew Platt

Chattanooga Market’s annual Cast Iron Cook Off features our city’s most prominent and rising chefs. It’s a chance to watch live as they create culinary delights for a panel of judges, using fresh ingredients right from the local farmers. Come back daily to see the competing chefs.

Chef Andrew Platt, a Miami native of Cuban and American descent is no stranger to the culinary world. His food style can be only described as “eclectic”, he pairs flavors, textures, smells and odd items creating a unique gastronomic experience. He is no stranger to public lime light as he as appeared on multiple national, local and regional TV shows sharing his passion with everyone around.

“All chefs are really in a competition everyday, we’re being judged by every customer that walks through the door,” says Platt. “And we compete to win them over and for them to become a lifelong customer.”

Chef Platt is Corporate Chef for RocBeach Hopsitality which operates as a Multi-unit multi-concept restaurant group with a concentration on transformative concepts featuring authentic ethnic cuisines and craft cocktails. RocBeach Hospitality is the parent company of Ceniza, C-Lounge, Embargo 62, and many more to come.

Chef Platt has a degree from Le Cordon Blue, but his culinary education began far before entering school. As a boy, he would stand on pots and pans in his mother’s kitchen concocting different dishes. At the age of 11, he began to work at a family friend’s restaurant, which was the true catalyst making him want to truly become a chef.

The Chef’s repertoire of clients is vast and quite impressive; including sports and music celebrities, CEO’s and politicians. Chef Platt has taken part in many notable events that include: Red Bull World Series Air Race, US Open Torrey Pines and The Sony Ericsson Open. Also the Chef was named part of the American Culinary Team in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. Chef Platt was put in charge to help make sure all the athletes strict dietary needs were met on a daily basis.

Most recently, he was a finalist on Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen” and a consulting sourcing chef for one of the world’s top restaurants, Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain, for the 2015 World Tour.