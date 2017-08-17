Georgia Northwestern Technical College Students Volunteer for Purple Heart Project

A team consisting of Georgia Northwestern Technical College Aviation Maintenance Technology students, an instructor, and a restaurant owner are busy disassembling a Dassault Falcon 20 business jet to make it part of a Rome, Georgia restaurant. The initiative is part of a Purple Heart Project to benefit veterans in the area according to Sam Edwards, owner of Sam’s Burger Deli/Schroder’s in Armuchee, who describes his restaurant as being veteran-orientated. Edwards is in the process of moving his restaurant to a new location on Hwy 27 a few miles from the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. Pieces of the jet airplane will be featured as part of the decor.