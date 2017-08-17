A team consisting of Georgia Northwestern Technical College Aviation Maintenance Technology students, an instructor, and a restaurant owner are busy disassembling a Dassault Falcon 20 business jet to make it part of a Rome, Georgia restaurant. The initiative is part of a Purple Heart Project to benefit veterans in the area according to Sam Edwards, owner of Sam’s Burger Deli/Schroder’s in Armuchee, who describes his restaurant as being veteran-orientated. Edwards is in the process of moving his restaurant to a new location on Hwy 27 a few miles from the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. Pieces of the jet airplane will be featured as part of the decor.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College Students Volunteer for Purple Heart Project
