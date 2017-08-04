Five Star Food Fight Winner Ben Park

FiveStar Food Fight produced another golden ticket champion at the annual cook-off, on July 30th, where chefs shop at the market, prepare their dishes in front of a live audience and present to five judges. Ben Park, sous chef at Easy Bistro & Bar won the competition by thinking quick on his feet in utilizing Springer Mountain Farms chicken and fresh ingredients right from the Chattanooga Market.

Park created two dishes that won the judges over… He began with his amuse bouche of Springer Mountain Farms Chicken liver, goat cheese custard, pea shoot, and topped with muscadine grapes. HIs main dish included Springer Mountain Farms ember smoked chicken thigh, chicken liver, grilled romaine, sungold tomato, blackberries, and sunflower pistou.

“I’m a Southern boy dreaming about the world,” he says. “I haven’t traveled much, so cooking is my way of traveling.” He looks forward to entering the World Food Championships November 8-14th at Orange Beach, Al.

The World Food Championships is the largest competition in Food Sport, where grand champions of previous events convene for a chance at winning the ultimate food crown and a share of hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money. The World Food Championships is also the springboard for many up and coming culinary stars and home cooks as they seek TV fame through many well-known food shows and acting opportunities. Others competing include chefs from 48 American states and 14 countries. They will compete in ten different categories.