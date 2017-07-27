Five Star Food Fight Featured Chef: Philippe Gehin

There’s a certain quintet of culinary genius who will be front and center at ℹ️ Chattanooga Market’s annual Five Star Food Fight , the culminating event of Restaurant Week. Visit their restaurants during Restaurant Week, then come to Chattanooga Market to see them in action. Please come back daily to see all of our featured chefs who will be competing.

French cuisine is prized for its sauces. Many chefs go to school specifically to learn the art of sauce making, and it’s this creative edge that Gehin, a master saucier, graduate of the Ecole Hoteliere de Paris and native of the City of Lights, brings to the small town of Chickamauga, Georgia.

“The food here [at the restaurant]is no different from that in France,” he says. “We use the same simple, well-prepared, fresh ingredients. Everything is made from scratch here, and the plates are colorful and generous.”

While the food he serves at Mountain Cove Grill may have French influences, Gehin says diners will have a choice of cuisines from around the world.

“We are versatile,” he says, adding that an evening menu might feature osso bucco alongside steak au poivre or a banh mi sandwich. “It’s a Vietnamese dish. People totally loved it.”

Highlights of his career in food service include working his way up the ladder from chef’s apprentice to executive chef for two Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris; chef de cuisine at The Brando, a luxury resort in Tahiti; executive chef for Nashville’s Frist Center; executive chef at Nashville City Club and Nashville University Club; and executive chef for Sodexo Magic at BlueCross BlueShield in Chattanooga. He’s cooked for the Tennessee Titans, President Barack Obama, Madonna, Dolly Parton and Jimmy Buffet, among other celebrities; and he’s assisted on tours with celebrity chefs Thomas Keller and Jean Louis Palladin. But for the past year, he’s been cooking for the people of Chickamauga and others who find their way to Mountain Cove Grill, offering an unforgettable experience, he says, “in an enchanted setting at Mountain Cove Farms.”

Five Star Food Fight will take place on July 30th at the ℹ️ Chattanooga Market.