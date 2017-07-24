Five Star Food Fight Featured Chef: Patrick Halloran

In a relatively short period of time, Chattanooga has gone from a sleepy river town to one bustling with activity. Our riverfront is vibrant, and our streets are awash with new restaurants, making it one of the South’s top dining destinations.

New restaurants have opened from Ooltewah to the Northshore to Chattanooga’s growing Southside, offering ever-changing menus that echo national food trends.

One of the best ways to get a taste is to visit any of the dozens of restaurants participating in Restaurant Week 2017, a week that puts the focus on area chefs and restaurants. It’s a chance to realize the milestones made in the Scenic City, a town that now offers tastes from around the world while, in keeping with the farm-to-table movement, supporting farmers and food producers in our area.

But it’s a certain quintet of culinary genius who will be front and center at Chattanooga Market’s annual FiveStar Food Fight, the culminating event of Restaurant Week. The event is fueled with excitement as the heat is on, putting five local chefs in the spotlight, going skillet to skillet on July 30th, in front of the panel of judges on a tasty mission to determine who among the five is the best of the best.

The following will give you a look at this year’s chefs to discover what puts them at the forefront of Chattanooga’s food scene—and rocketing toward its future. Visit their restaurants during Restaurant Week, then come to Chattanooga Market to see them in action. Please come back daily to see all of our featured chefs. Our first featured chef is returning champ, Patrick Halloran from Hummingbird’s Pastaria.