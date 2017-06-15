The Chattanooga Chapter of the NAACP along with the ℹ️ Tennessee Aquarium will host a day-long celebration of Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17, starting at 10:00 a.m. at the ℹ️ Chattanooga River Market on the ℹ️ Aquarium Plaza.

“Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that all slaves were free. This was two and a half years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.”

The celebration (originally June 19th) was coined “Juneteenth” which today celebrates African- American freedom and achievement while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures.

The event will have plenty of activities for the family including, food, vendors with cultural displays and information booths and live music by Rick Rushing and other artists. The evening ends with the extraordinary ℹ️ Riverbend fireworks finale.

For more information please visit chattanoogarivermarket.com.