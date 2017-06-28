Serithea to Create Heirloom-Quality Wearable Art

Daud Akhriev and Melissa Hefferlin recently announced a new brand from their Akhriev Hefferlin Fine Art studio, based in Olvera, Spain and Chattanooga. The Akhrievs are both internationally known, award-winning painters, who have broadened their media to include mosaics, and now, textiles.

In 2011 Daud created the Baylor School Mosaic with Mary Lynn Portera and Betsy Carmichael.

A few years later he designed and installed the Erlanger Hospital Chapel Mosaic. This year Daud is designing artisan silk, extending the mosaic expression. Melissa is reinterpreting her fanciful block prints into wearable art. Chattanooga’s ThreeTwelve Creative (Natalie and David Dewhirst) have partnered to create a strong identity for the birth of the brand.

In 2017, Serithea luxury scarves will be available in three price ranges and will be showcased at a variety of venues in several countries, and online. “Making heirloom-quality wearable art, is a new passion,” says Akhriev.

Visit daudakhriev.com for more information.