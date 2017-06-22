Public Markets Selected as New Management Group at The Finley Stadium Corporation

The Stadium Corporation (TSC) has selected Public Markets, Inc. as the primary management group for Finley Stadium/Davenport Field and the First Tennessee Pavilion. Public Markets, who stepped in as interim managers in April, will take on broader responsibilities and oversight moving forward.

“We evaluated several strong candidates and management options, but ultimately felt that the track record and hands-on nature of the Market team provided the best solution for Finley moving forward,” says Gordon Davenport, Chairman of the Stadium Corporation. “We are excited about the future, and look forward to a great partnership.”

“Finley Stadium and the First Tennessee Pavilion have been the home of the Chattanooga Market for the last seventeen years, and our entire staff is looking forward to working with Chattanooga FC and UTC towards the creation of great fan experiences,” says Chris Thomas, Executive Director. “We love Chattanooga, and greatly admire the impact that Finley Stadium complex has had on our community. ”

Several dedicated Finley Stadium management team changes include Katie Pagnani as Assistant Executive Director, Hayley Church as Guest Services Manager, Sarah Hooper as Food & Beverage Manager, and Ethan Nelson as Facilities Manager. The expanded management team will also include Accounting Manager, Brandy Ridge and Melissa Siragusa as Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

