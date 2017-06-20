Oaklyn Consulting Adds Two Seasoned Business and Finance Professionals

Oaklyn Consulting, a business financial strategy firm helping small and mid-sized companies with merger, acquisition and capital-raising advice, has hired Jack Rainer and Chris Wright to the firm.

In their roles at Oaklyn Consulting, Rainer and Wright will help business owners use financial analysis to navigate strategic issues and challenges. Those challenges might include responding to an offer to buy the company, determining why and how to pursue growth funding or how to transition management within the business.

“I am pleased that Chris and Jack are joining Oaklyn Consulting,” said Frank Williamson, founder of the firm. “Chris’ experience in executive recruiting, private equity and as a business owner have provided him a keen sense of ‘what good looks like’ when companies are approaching investors. And Jack’s experience as an equity sales trader provided him with very good sales and client services habits, which will help us be more responsive to business owners and professionals needing our help.”

Wright, most recently, was the founder of Foci Cognitive Training, a healthcare services company. He previously worked in business development for New Capital Partners, a private equity firm with offices in Birmingham and Dallas, as well as RLR Partners, an executive search firm serving Fortune 500 companies. Wright received his bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Rainer, most recently, was a recruiter with Career Personnel Service Inc. and previously worked as an institutional equity trader at Morgan Keegan & Co. in Memphis. He received a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and a master’s in business administration from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management.

