The Taste of Alpharetta Celebrates its 27th year

Satisfy your taste buds with over 60 restaurants at the 27th annual Taste of Alpharetta on May 4, from 5-10 p.m. in downtown Alpharetta.

Centered on Roswell St. and Milton Ave., the festival has been a native favorite as well as one of the city’s largest tourism assets, attracting attendees from around the Southeast. The event was chosen as a Top 20 Event in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society for 2017.

Admission is on the house and food tickets are only $.50 each, which attendees can use to buy samples ranging from $1-3. There is much more to this annual festival than pleasing palates. Live bands will enhance the summer air as foodies stroll down the street.

“Taste of Alpharetta is one of my favorite events and it has become an annual tradition for festival goers, families and food connoisseurs over the years,” said Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This event is special and you won’t find the energy and enthusiasm at this event anywhere else. We invite and welcome all foodies and festival lovers to join us for a taste of Alpharetta’s unique and chef-driven restaurants at a festival you don’t want to miss.”

Kids can make summer break memories in the Fun Zones, chefs will face off for culinary competitions and patrons will be able to cast their vote for their favorite dish.

The fun doesn’t stop at the Taste of Alpharetta. Those coming in from out of town can plan to spend the entire weekend exploring the city. The American Girl Boutique and Bistro and the Publix Apron’s Cooking School can’t be found anywhere else in Georgia, making them the perfect side dish to the Taste of Alpharetta weekend.

