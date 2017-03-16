Summer Camps 2017

Baylor School

Dates: Camp dates vary

Ages/Prices: Camp ages/prices vary

Programs: Baylor summer camps ℹ️ offers four overnight and 35 day programs. Their most unique overnight camp is Camp Walkabout, which allows young explorers the chance to experience the Southeast’s premier adventure destinations. Campers will enjoy rock climbing, caving, kayaking, paddle boarding, and other exciting outdoor adventures. Their day programs offer boys and girls the chance to experience summer fun through sports and a huge array of enrichment activities on Baylor’s expansive campus. The Raider Days day camp includes many different sessions for various ages ranging from Junior Raiders, which is offered to ages 5-6, to the Adventure Raiders for ages 10-12. The enrichment day camps provide the opportunity for children to try cool new experiences including sailing, digital photography, creative writing, chess, and many more. The All Sports day camp is offered to boys and girls ages 7-13, with one-week sessions. The sports clinics include many different sports throughout the summer for various ages.

Contact: baylorschool.org/summer

Belvoir Christian Academy

Dates: May 30-August 11

Ages/Price: Pre-K – rising 8th graders | Please call (423) 622-3755 for pricing.

Programs: BCA’s summer camp ℹ️ is designed to provide children who need summer child care with a variety of engaging activities. Children will participate in gymnastics, sports activities, biblical studies, as well as enjoy water and bike days, movie and pajama days, theme days, and creative hands-on crafts, cooking and science activities. Children also have free play time inside and outside on the campus playground. Pre-K has in-house visits that may include visits from the Tennessee Aquarium, East Ridge Library, Bricks 4 Kidz, EPB, Noah’s Little Ark Petting Zoo, and Angela’s Angels athletic prep and gymnastics. Campers in rising 2nd through 8th grades attend field trips to various attractions including Coolidge Park, the Chattanooga Zoo and more. Camp hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with part-time options available. The school is open year-round to also serve infants, ages six weeks and above, as well as toddlers in its Pre-K1 and Pre-K2 classes.

Contact: bcalions.org

Boyd Buchanan School

Dates: Camp dates vary.

Ages/Price: 3 – 17 | $75-$200 (depending on session.)

Programs: Full-day and half-day camps available. Programs focus on athletics, robotics, art, technology, musical theatre, academics, archery, and more. Programs promote skill development, creativity, social and intellectual growth, as well as boosting each camper’s confidence. Boyd Buchanan Summer Programs ℹ️ emphasize participation, cooperation, learning, and fun in a safe, loving, Christian environment. Trusted and experienced camp counselors, faculty, and coaches are ready to help children make the most of their summer! Lunch and snack options available. Before/after care options also available.

Contact: bbschool.org

Brainerd Baptist School

Dates: Camp dates vary.

Ages/Price: Camp ages/prices vary.

Programs: Brainerd Baptist Summer Care and Summer Camp ℹ️ provide high quality comprehensive and affordable programs in a loving Christian environment. Summer camp endeavors offer a multitude of enrichment activities in addition to supervised free-play that children anticipate during the summer weeks.

Contact: brainerdbaptistschool.org

Bright School

Dates: Camp dates vary.

Ages/Price: Camp ages/prices vary.

Programs: Bright Days ℹ️, a new summer program for early learners, will be a combination of enrichment activities with fun summertime experiences. The program includes morning and closing ceremonies, outside nature exploration, visits to the school library, camp songs, outdoor team games, art projects and more! Children get to know their camp counselors and fellow campers as they experience the quality of a Bright education in the summer. Healthy lunch included every day.

Contact: brightschool.com/summer

Camp Invention

Dates: June 5-9 | 8am-2:30pm or June 5-8 | 8am-4pm

Ages/Price: Kindergarten- 6th grade | $225

Programs: Camp Invention ℹ️ is an exciting, weeklong summer adventure with activities that explore connections between science, technology, engineering and innovation that sharpen children’s skills. Campers will learn how to experience real-world problem solving, creative thinking, invention, and teamwork by working together to transform the terrain and ecosystem of a distant exoplanet. They take risks as budding business owners, blast rockets, air cannons, and rubber chickens, and wire a circuit to create their own Spy Gadget Alarm Box! Use promo code INNOVATE25 by 3/20 to save $25 on registration.

Contact: campinvention.org

Chattanooga Christian School

Dates: Week sessions from June 5-August 11

Ages/Price: Camp ages/prices vary.

Programs: Chattanooga Christian School ℹ️ offers a variety of musical theatre, art, and sports camps as well as 3 and 5-day sessions of Chargers Day Camp. The Chargers Day Camp runs for 7 weeks and incorporates art, field trips, swimming, and a variety of sports activities. Before and After Camp Care are also available. The musical theatre camps are tailored for beginner to advanced performers and backstage crew. Kids can enhance their knowledge and skills of set design, costuming, vocal performance, character development, and choreography. Each camp ends with a performance that is open to the community. Sports camps are led by CCS varsity coaches, and in partnership with Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) for the soccer camps.

Contact: ccsk12.com/summer-camps

Chattanooga Zoo

Dates: Every Week June-July (excluding 4th of July week)

Ages/Price: Camp ages/prices vary.

Programs: Slither, crawl, jump, fly, or run to Camp ChattaZooga ℹ️! This summer, no matter what the preferred method of arriving– there’s a camp for every child! Each week features different themes where children can explore, learn and play. Step into the boots of a zookeeper or learn the wonders of flighted animals – even discover the scoop on poop! Each camp will feature games, activities, animal encounters, behind the scene tours, and more.

Contact: chattzoo.org/education/camps

Girls Inc. of Chattanooga

Dates: Camp dates vary.

Ages/Prices: Camp ages/prices vary.

Programs: At Girls Inc. summer camps ℹ️, girls have the opportunity to focus on do-it- yourself arts and crafts projects, and up-cycling which will allow campers to create useful products for their homes, schools and neighborhoods. Girls will also have an opportunity to “go green” exploring food, water, air and land. They will learn how they impact their world and also hear about careers in these fields.

Contact: girlsincofchatt.org/camps

Girls Preparatory School

Dates: Weekly day camp sessions from late May to early August

Ages/Price: Girls from 4-14 | Camp prices vary.

Programs: GPS Summer Camps ℹ️ provide an enriching environment where a girl can be a girl. The variety of summer programs offers vibrant activities and opportunities for your daughter to find exactly what energizes her spirit. Fun is blended with great mentorship from GPS students and staff. Here, girls make cherished friendships, strengthen their minds and bodies, and boost their self-confidence by trying new and exciting things.

Contact: summercamp.gps.edu | email: summerprograms@gps.edu

Grace Baptist Academy

Dates: June 5- August 4

Ages/Price: 5-12 & CILT (Counselor in Leadership Training) Program ages 13+ | Camp prices vary.

Programs: Daily field trips, swimming, arts, crafts, sports, classes, games, music, science, cooking, and hands on activities are provided. Camp Grace ℹ️ is a day camp designed for elementary students to enjoy active fun, develop a strong biblically based character, and expand academic learning in a loving and safe environment for a summer they will never forget! Campers may attend all or some of the nine weeks scheduled between June 5 – August 4.

Contact: gracechatt.org

Hunter Museum

Dates: Week sessions in June and July (excluding the week of 4th of July)

Ages/Price: Camp ages vary. | Full day: $184 members/ $230. Half day: $92 members/ $115.

Programs: The Hunter Museum of American Art ℹ️ invites children of all ages to create, play, and explore during summer camp! There are six different options for kids ages 6 to 14 and a week for 3 to 5 year olds. Hunter Museum summer camps offer immersive and fun art experiences for kids that boost creativity and teach kids new skills. Camp activities include: Young teens breaking boundaries when they discover spray paint as a way to make art and create their own graffiti work, ages 9-11 creating artistic maps and charting new courses for artistic adventure, ages 6-8 campers make their bodies into living sculptures with yoga and then create artistic sculptures, ages 9-11 campers meld art and robotics to create something truly distinctive, ages 6-8 Campers uncover the mysterious histories of art and artists and then create their own works filled with clues and mystery, ages 9-11 campers will create their own mixed media works blending technology and traditional media to make their own viral sensation, or for Pre-K campers will enjoy a fun sampling of many art forms in an immersive half-day experience.

Contact: huntermuseum.org/summer-camp

McCallie School

Dates: Camp dates vary.

Ages/Price: Camp ages/prices vary.

Programs: For more than 100 years, McCallie School has been the region’s best tradition for summer fun. McCallie camps ℹ️ feature unforgettable recreation, friendship, and enrichment. With some of the most innovative camps, facilities, counselors and campers in the nation, McCallie Summer Camps offers something special for everyone. Campers can choose from more than 20 athletic or enrichment programs in areas such such as art, photography, science, leadership, debate and of course sport-specific camps. Highlights include camps on Minecraft, robotics, Science Sizzle and Boom, Star Wars Jedi Science and more. In addition, the McCallie Lake tower and slide, game room, climbing wall, and many other great facilities offer a variety of fun for campers from kindergarten through age 15. All camps are led by incredible counselors selected for their character, leadership and the ability to work with children and be strong role models. In addition to fantastic day camps, McCallie Sports Camp gives campers a two-week experience of living on the McCallie campus while spending their days playing a variety of sports and experiencing other adventures during off-campus excursions to sporting events, whitewater rafting and other exciting activities. Summer camps of varying lengths run throughout June and July.

Contact: mccalliesummercamps.com

Mountain Wisdom Camp

Dates: July 10-15

Ages/Price: For boys 12-17 | $550

Programs: Mountain Wisdom, Inc. ℹ️ is a 501(c) 3, non-profit organization committed to fostering healthy teens and families by providing fun-filled, educational and challenging outdoor adventures focusing on nature awareness and environmental conservation. Activities include: hiking, archery, competitive games and rope courses. The boys will learn wilderness survival skills such as using tools, building fire, animal tracking, wild edibles, shelter-building and water purification. They will learn team building and leadership training through cooperative activities and trust-building exercises along with nature awareness, conservation, the circle of life and being part of a larger world. There will be well-balanced healthy meals cooked at campsite. They provide for individual dietary needs. They also offer partial scholarships to those that apply & qualify. Located in Tray Mt., near Hiawassee in N. Georgia

Contact: mountainwisdominc.org

Notre Dame School

Dates: Camp dates vary.

Ages/Price: Camp ages/prices vary.

Programs: Notre Dame High School ℹ️ offers a variety of sports camps, fine arts camps, and academic enrichment programs for rising Kindergarten through High School students. This year’s camps include: All sports, Basketball, Baseball, Football, Soccer, Volleyball, Wrestling, Art, Dance, and Jump Start (offered only to Freshman).

Contact: myndhs.com

Privateer Youth Sailing

Dates: Camp sessions are one week long for the months of June-July (excluding week of 4 th of July)

Ages/Price: 8-17 | $300

Programs: PYS ℹ️ offers one week sessions of sail camp where learning the skills of sailing a boat on beautiful Lake Chickamauga is the primary objective. Each camper will learn how to rig their own boat, how to leave the dock and return, how to tie the most useful sailing knots, how to right the boat when it tips over, how to de-rig the boat at day’s end, and how to use the wind/sails to take the boat in the direction they want to go. By week’s end, each camper has the confidence to sail a boat solo all the way across the lake and back! Sailing camps offer not only beginning instruction, but also more advanced instruction for those who have learned the basics but need more practice. We can even provide experience for those who want the fun and challenge of being in a race/regatta. All of this is made special by a picturesque setting, Privateer Yacht Club’s beautiful new clubhouse, and a superior staff consisting of US Sailing Certified Instructors and Junior Counselors. (The National administrator of sailing in the USA.) The main emphasis of this camp is on fun and safety. However, many campers return repeatedly because the experience provides them with high self-esteem & confidence.

Contact: privateeryachtclub.org

St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School

Dates: Camp dates vary.

Ages/Price: Camp ages/prices vary.

Programs: St. Andrew’s-Sewanee ℹ️ Athletic day camps include basketball, soccer, and all-sports camps. Choir Camp returns for its second year. New offerings include Creative Writing Camp and an overnight High Adventure Camp. The school will also be offering an academic residential program for middle school and high school English Language Learners (ELL).

Contact: sasweb.org/summer

St. Nicholas School

Dates: Camp dates vary.

Ages/Price: Camp ages/prices vary.

Programs: St. Nicholas ℹ️ offers an exciting multi-day summer camp, which features enrichment camps for boys and girls ages 4-12, and a leadership program for ages 13-15. The camp also offers an art and music component to the weekly schedule. Add-on enrichment classes are offered each week, and campers also have an opportunity to participate in the gardening program. Campers will have exposure to diverse athletic and educational experiences as well as an atmosphere of respect and trust, which advances the development of personal and situational skills.

Contact: stns.org

Steam Society

Dates: June 26 – August 4, 2017

Ages/Price: 10-17 | Camp prices vary.

Programs: This summer, STEAM Society ℹ️ is offering camps in Collegedale, TN, on the Southern Adventist University campus where participants will experience a glimpse of how college is during an action-packed week! Children are invited to explore week-long sessions that will be the most exciting STEAM experience! Dedicated instructors and staff with a passion for their field will make the summer an unforgettable adventure! Each STEAM Society event combines experiential learning that is project-based with predetermined definitive outcomes for each camper, which include Minecraft, Robotics, and/or Video Production.

Contact: steamsociety.com or southern.campbrainregistration.com for registration

UTC Challenger STEM Learning Center

Dates: Running from June 12 through July 28

Ages/Price: 4-14 | $275-$350 per week

Programs: Space Tots Camp for Pre-K and kindergarteners, Explorer Camp for rising 1st-2nd graders, Discovery Camp for rising 3rd-5th graders, Enterprise Camp for rising 6th-8th graders and Coding Caps for rising 5th-9th graders. Challenger STEM Learning Center Summer Space Camps ℹ️ offer engaging and fun STEM-driven content that is predominantly space-themed. Professionally licensed and experienced educators facilitate quality educational programs in camps that offer small group settings for enhanced learning opportunities.

Contact: utc.edu/challengercenter

YMCA

Dates: May 29-August 4

Ages/Price: Camp ages vary. | $95 members/ $125 nonmembers

Programs: YMCA Day Camps ℹ️ foster children’s emotional, social, physical and creative growth through a range of interactive activities all while building relationships with counselors and staff who serve as role models every day. Camps provide a variety of activities from educational outdoor experiences to hands on academic projects. Each week includes activities like swimming, and field trips. YMCA Day Camp helps enrich lives by building assets. They are also committed to providing programs that focus on healthy living, physical activity, and educational enrichment within an atmosphere that fosters the growth of the 40 Developmental Assets in each camper. This is accomplished through national standards for out-of- school time and those set forth by the Search Institute. | Ymca Camp Ocoee’s ℹ️ resident camp program is offering kids an enriching learning experience to help them get more out of the summer break, such as—friendships and accomplishments. Through a mix of fun and educational activities aimed at improving well-being, campers will learn and master new skills. Camp Ocoee offers a traditional, overnight camping experience which allows campers to participate in both land and water activities. Campers choose from a long list of activities to focus on each morning, while spending the afternoons experiencing the camp activities as a cabin group.

Contact: ymcachattanooga.org | campocoee.com/camp/summer

