Sculpture Fields 1st Anniversary Celebration

It’s a day of family fun on the Southside when Sculpture Fields ℹ️ celebrates its first anniversary on April 8, 2017. You’ll see the installation of a monumental 60-foot steel sculpture by internationally known sculptor John Henry, enjoy the melodies of CSO’s wind ensemble, picnic from fun food trucks, experience artists creating their paintings and drawings outdoors, and finish off the day with witnessing the awe-inspiring sculpture burn of a 15-foot wooden structure by artist Andrew Nigh when he sets his creation ablaze. The event takes place at 1800 Polk Street from 9am-9pm. Admission is free.

Sculpture Fields is helping transform the Southside and is making a noticeable difference in the entire community. The 33-acre international sculpture park includes 33 monumental-scale sculptures, 1.5 miles of walking paths, 100 trees in its Commemorative Forest. The park also hosts school tours and weekend events such as artist demonstrations, yoga, kite flying demonstrations, music and dance performances.

For additional information about Sculpture Fields, call 423-266-7288, email clifford@sculpturefields.org or visit sculpturefields.org.