New Brew Skies Festival Pairs Beer and Food to Fund Rotary Club Projects

Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club is hosting the inaugural Brew Skies Beer and Food Festival on April 8, 2017 to raise funds in support of its local and global service projects. The festival will include a home brewers’ competition, a slider competition, and several local breweries.

“We’re really excited to bring a new festival to the city combining two things Chattanoogans love: craft beer and good food. We wanted to have local teams and home brewers participate because our Rotary Club works hard to build a sense of both local community and global citizenship,” says Kathryn Winland, member of the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club and event chair.

Home brewers will share their wares to compete for people’s choice, judges’ choice, and most spirited team awards. Attendees can sample any or all beers on tap in their souvenir tasting glasses. Also in attendance will be several local breweries, including sponsor Chattanooga Brewing Company, Heaven and Ale Brewing, Odd Story Brewing, Moccasin Bend Brewing, Terminal Brew House, WanderLinger, Mad Knight, and Monkey Town Brewing.

The slider competition will pit cooking enthusiasts against one another to get creative with anything that can fit inside tiny bun. More than a dozen teams have registered, and their slider recipes range from burgers and BBQ to Argentinian chorizo sliders and Vietnamese banh mi sliders. The winner’s recipe will be featured on the Chattanooga Brewing Company’s food menu as a special following the event.

The festival will take place on April 8 from noon until 4:00 p.m. on Chestnut Street outside Chattanooga Brewing Company. The $25 ticket gives attendees (21+) unlimited beer and slider samples.

Proceeds will support service projects of the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club, including literacy and citizenship programs in Hixson area elementary schools and sanitation projects in rural mountain villages in Haiti.

For more information and tickets, visit brewskiesfest.com.