Chattanooga Workspace’s Open Studio Night- Emerging Artists

Arts & Culture
Charcoal Drawing by Kory Russell

Come explore the artists’ working studios and experience demonstrations across a variety of mediums. Chattanooga WorkSpace artists enjoy opening their personal studios to engage with the community, showing their finished works and providing a glimpse of their artistic process. Visit each floor to see a new theme, exhibit or meet someone new.

Signal Mountain Middle/High School Junior and Senior students will present a comprehensive art exhibition, entitled “Out of the Woods” in the WorkSpace Gallery on the 1st floor at Chattanooga Workspace on Friday, March 3, from 5:30-8:30 pm. The exhibition, under the direction of HS and IB art instructors Susan Parks and Jake Kelley, will explore a variety of pertinent themes, while featuring investigative studies in various media. Emily Perez, a sophomore at SMMHS will have a book signing for her newly published book ‘Yesterday She Was Tiffany’ in the WorkSpace Gallery.

Earrings made by Bethany Wilson

Delicious hors d’oeuvre will be served by Dish T’ Pass. This is a family friendly event. Admission and parking are free.

Kory Russell is the featured artist in the ArtSpace Gallery on the 2nd floor.

Other guests artists include:
2nd Floor Commons Area: Bethany Wilson, owner/artist of Bela Begonias
3rd Floor Commons Area: Jacquie Leavitt
4th Floor Commons Area: Claudia Hoffer

Studio 2A: Ali Kay ~ Positive Space ~ showing new pieces of reactive art
Studio 2B: Guest artist Jamie Jameson will have her work

Artwork done by Jacquie Leavitt

on display and for sale in Brandy Burgans studio.
Studio 2J: Alexa Lett ~ Artsy Craftsy Merchant
Studio 2K: Rick Rushing
Studio 3B: Jenny Shugart will have guest artist Christinia Thongnopnua sketching in her studio.
Studio 3C: Summer Kelly and Eleanor Epstein
Studio 3E: Hal Hembree ~ Guitars4art
Studio 3F: Cyrethia Stephens
Studio 3K: Olga de Klein
Studio 3S3: Jaime Barks ~Tiny Art Ally
Studio 4B: Tiana Saul
Studio 4E: Tasha Koetsch with TK Photographies
Studio 4F: Kevin Bate will be demonstrating Chattanooga’s largest Spin Art Generator.
Studio 4G: Fired Up Fused Glass ~ Studio 4G ~ working on a collection of works in hues of green for in celebration of St Patrick’s Day. Lucky Leprechaun punch and a 15% discount on all purchases in her studio.
Studio 4H: Kory Russell ~ featured artist in ArtSpace Gallery on 2nd floor
Studio 4I: Michelle Fountain ~ Fountain Studios. Meet our newest member of our WorkSpace Community.
Studio 4K: Lisa Denney and Janet Campbell Bradley.

Artwork done by Claudia Hoffer

