Chattanooga Workspace’s Open Studio Night- Emerging Artists

Come explore the artists’ working studios and experience demonstrations across a variety of mediums. Chattanooga WorkSpace artists enjoy opening their personal studios to engage with the community, showing their finished works and providing a glimpse of their artistic process. Visit each floor to see a new theme, exhibit or meet someone new.

Signal Mountain Middle/High School Junior and Senior students will present a comprehensive art exhibition, entitled “Out of the Woods” in the WorkSpace Gallery on the 1st floor at Chattanooga Workspace on Friday, March 3, from 5:30-8:30 pm. The exhibition, under the direction of HS and IB art instructors Susan Parks and Jake Kelley, will explore a variety of pertinent themes, while featuring investigative studies in various media. Emily Perez, a sophomore at SMMHS will have a book signing for her newly published book ‘Yesterday She Was Tiffany’ in the WorkSpace Gallery.

Delicious hors d’oeuvre will be served by Dish T’ Pass. This is a family friendly event. Admission and parking are free.

Kory Russell is the featured artist in the ArtSpace Gallery on the 2nd floor.

Other guests artists include:

2nd Floor Commons Area: Bethany Wilson, owner/artist of Bela Begonias

3rd Floor Commons Area: Jacquie Leavitt

4th Floor Commons Area: Claudia Hoffer

Studio 2A: Ali Kay ~ Positive Space ~ showing new pieces of reactive art

Studio 2B: Guest artist Jamie Jameson will have her work

on display and for sale in Brandy Burgans studio.

Studio 2J: Alexa Lett ~ Artsy Craftsy Merchant

Studio 2K: Rick Rushing

Studio 3B: Jenny Shugart will have guest artist Christinia Thongnopnua sketching in her studio.

Studio 3C: Summer Kelly and Eleanor Epstein

Studio 3E: Hal Hembree ~ Guitars4art

Studio 3F: Cyrethia Stephens

Studio 3K: Olga de Klein

Studio 3S3: Jaime Barks ~Tiny Art Ally

Studio 4B: Tiana Saul

Studio 4E: Tasha Koetsch with TK Photographies

Studio 4F: Kevin Bate will be demonstrating Chattanooga’s largest Spin Art Generator.

Studio 4G: Fired Up Fused Glass ~ Studio 4G ~ working on a collection of works in hues of green for in celebration of St Patrick’s Day. Lucky Leprechaun punch and a 15% discount on all purchases in her studio.

Studio 4H: Kory Russell ~ featured artist in ArtSpace Gallery on 2nd floor

Studio 4I: Michelle Fountain ~ Fountain Studios. Meet our newest member of our WorkSpace Community.

Studio 4K: Lisa Denney and Janet Campbell Bradley.