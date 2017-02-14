The Celebration of Love

Planning for a Valentine’s Day dinner? Deciding to cook at home on this popular date night can be a romantic and enjoyable option, allowing intimate conversation and participation while avoiding lengthy waits at often overbooked restaurants. Enjoy this easy and delicious three-course meal at home with your loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

Champagne Greens

1 T Champagne vinegar

3 T olive oil

salt and pepper

1 head Boston lettuce, torn into pieces 1⁄2 cup sliced strawberries

1⁄4 cup feta or blue cheese

crostini or focaccia bread

In a medium bowl, whisk Champagne vinegar

& olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add lettuce, berries, and cheese to bowl. Toss. Divide between two plates. Serve with bread.

Mediterranean Chicken

2 chicken breasts

8 oz angel hair pasta

1 T extra virgin olive oil

1 large shallot, chopped

1 1⁄2 tsp minced garlic

salt & pepper

1 cup marinated roasted tomatoes, chopped* 1 can quartered artichoke hearts, drained 1 T capers

1 tsp lemon zest

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup half & half (or heavy cream)

juice from 1/2 lemon

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped basil

Pound chicken to even thickness then brush

both sides with extra virgin olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Saute in a large skillet over medium-high heat for 3-4 minutes a side, or until no longer pink in the center. Remove to a plate, then set aside.

Add pasta to a large pot of salted, boiling water then cook until al dente. Drain, then set aside.

Let skillet cool off the heat for a few minutes, then return to burner and reduce heat to medium. Add extra virgin olive oil and shallots then season with salt and pepper and saute until translucent, about three minutes. Add garlic then saute for 30 more seconds, stirring constantly.

Add roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, capers, and lemon zest then saute until heated through, about two minutes. Add chicken broth, half & half, lemon juice, parmesan cheese, and basil then reduce sauce slightly, about two minutes.

Divide pasta among plates, then top with a chicken breast. Smother with tomato and artichoke mixture.

*OR 1⁄2 cup sundried tomatoes, chopped

Chocolate Fondue

1 cup heavy cream

8 oz semi sweet chocolate chips

1 T vanilla, bourbon, brandy, or orange liqueur

Strawberries, bananas, pineapple, brownies, marshmallow, cookies, or any other dipping item of your choice.

Place chocolate in a heat proof bowl. In a small saucepan, bring cream to a boil. Pour over chocolate. Let sit for five minutes. Then stir until smooth. Add vanilla (or other flavoring). Transfer to a serving bowl or fondue pot. Serve with dippers of your choice.

Recipes contributed by Dish T’Pass