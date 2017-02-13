One Billion Rising to end Violence Against Women

Join the party. Be the movement. ❤️❤️❤️

Partnership for Families, Children and Adults will host Chattanooga’s first ever One Billion Rising, a mid-day dance party to raise awareness and end violence against women.

One Billion Rising is the largest global initiative to end violence against women in human history. Founded in 2012, the event has grown larger and stronger every year. On Valentine’s Day each year, millions of people from all over the world, gather in their communities to dance in solidarity as a way to raise awareness of the issue of gender-based violence.

The title, One Billion Rising, stems from the statistic that 1 in 3 women (1 in 2 deaf women) will be beaten or raped during her lifetime- totaling one billion women and girls world-wide.

The event will take place on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center [ℹ️ City Guide] (inside in the event of inclement weather). U.S. Senator Corker and Mayors Berke and Coppinger will be addressing the crowd.

There will be live music from the Joey Winslett Band. American Sign Language interpreters will be provided by Partnership’s Deaf Services, enabling everyone to participate and enjoy this ground-breaking event. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from the Grilled Cheese Emergency [ℹ️ City Guide] and Prime Coffee. All of Brewer Media, Bahakel and iHeartMedia radio stations will be live on the lawn and have committed to playing Aretha Franklin’s hit song, “Respect” on all of their stations at noon.

Partnership for Families, Children and Adults is a community impact agency that has been empowering people to build better lives through counseling, crisis intervention, prevention and education programs for over 137 years. Last year, Partnership served over 45,000 people in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. The Partnership for Families, Children and Adults is a United Way Member Agency and is accredited by the National Council on Accreditation. Partnership operates 20 programs within four centers of service: Victim Support Services, Elder Services, Stability Services and Mission Driven Enterprises.

You can register for One Billion Rising CHA here: http://www.onebillionrising.org/events/one-billion-rising-chattanooga/

The event is free to all, food is not. Feel free to dine at a food truck, or bring your own lunch! You can follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/partnershipfca/ and spread the message using #1BillionRisingCHA.