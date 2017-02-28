How Large is Your Business World?

This story was originally published in the August/September 2015 issue of Chattanooga Magazine.

Do you have an office in 900 cities and 120 countries? What if you needed a boardroom in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville or Murfreesboro?

With a broad and flexible product range Regus, the largest global provider of workplace solutions opens in Chattanooga’s Tallan Financial Center in August. The 10th floor, 13,400-square-foot business center is made up of 55 individual offices of varying sizes and configurations from private offices to co-working spaces.

“Our products and services are designed to help support and enhance the way people work today,” says General Manager Stacey L. Crisp. “The Regus product is highly flexible.”

Regus also offers a Business World membership that includes discounts on day offices and meeting rooms, and provides access to business lounges or cafes in any of its 3,000 locations world-wide. Fulltime clients automatically become Business World members and may touch down in any Regus Center—wherever their business takes them.

The Center also offers virtual office products for the home-based or traveling business that needs a dedicated professional address, mail-forwarding and phone answering services.

“What many business owners like is the flexible lease arrangement,” says Crisp. Fulltime office clients may lease by the month or for a three, six, nine or 12-month terms.

The offices are fully furnished but may be customized if a client prefers.

Regus Chattanooga features a 12-person boardroom, a video conferencing studio and a copy center in a building that already has many amenities, including a fitness center and rooftop event space. A staffed reception area during office hours offers a welcoming presence, beverage service and administrative assistance when needed. The official open house is set for September 2nd.

“Some traditions are important when conducting business,” adds Crisp. “And whether your company is large or small, professional services are within reach, right in the heart of Chattanooga’s Innovation District.”