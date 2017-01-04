Two Historic Matches in the Scenic City

Next month, the US Soccer world will turn it’s eyes to the Scenic City according to Chattanooga Football Club, Finley Stadium and Chattanooga Sports Committee. They have announced two massive, unprecedented events to take place in February 2017.

The US Men’s National Team will play against Jamaica in Finley Stadium Friday, February 3rd, at 7:00pm. The US Men’s team has never played in Chattanooga before, making it a truly historic event. Newly appointed manager Bruce Arena will be getting his team in shape for the upcoming 2017 Gold Cup, so it is sure to be a great match.

“This is a great moment in Chattanooga sports history,” said Chattanooga FC Chairman and Finley Stadium Board Member Tim Kelly. “We have a strong soccer culture here in the Scenic City, and it’s because of events like the Women’s game in 2015 and the impressive turnouts for Chattanooga FC games that allow us opportunities such as this. We couldn’t be happier.”

The match comes just 18 months after another National soccer team played in the Scenic City. In August, 2015, the reigning World Cup Champion US Women’s National Team beat Costa Rica 7-2 in front of 20,535 in Finley Stadium.

“I am just delighted that U.S. Soccer recognizes the soccer culture and love of the game that Chattanooga Football Club has been able to build” said Paul Smith, Executive Director of Finley Stadium. “Finley Stadium’s partnership with CFC and the Chattanooga Sports Committee has really helped us begin to realize this venue’s potential.”

Tim Morgan with the Chattanooga Sports Committee agrees. “Chattanooga is a host destination, attractive to various types of National Governing Bodies (NGBs). It is extremely exciting for our community to host the US Men’s National Team and once again conduct business with US Soccer!”

Tickets will be available at ussoccer.com starting Friday, January 6th.

Also, just eight days after the Men’s National Team visits the Scenic City, MLS’ newest franchise, Atlanta United, will arrive to play Chattanooga Football Club in Finley Stadium for their first match ever on Saturday, February 11th, at 3:00 pm.

“Having Atlanta United here playing us in Finley Stadium rewards the passion our city and our fans have for soccer in the Scenic City,” said Sean McDaniel, General Manager of Chattanooga Football Club. “This will be Atlanta United’s public debut, so we’re honored and excited to have them. They are a great organization and have been strong partners in this early collaboration. Atlanta has an equally passionate fan base and have sold over 23,000 season tickets already so we expect a big crowd from them. We also know our fans are equal to the task. Coach Elliott has put together a strong squad for us and we expect an entertaining and competitive match against this MLS club.”

Tickets are available now at ChattanoogaFC.com. Tickets will be $15 in advance, and $20 on game day. This match will be included within all of the CFC season ticket packages, and for 2017 Chattanooga Football Club Academy members who wear their blue jerseys to the game.

“This is another exciting moment for our club, as our preseason tour will start in Chattanooga, signifying our first-ever official match,” Atlanta United President Darren Eales said. “We’re happy to begin our preseason in the southeast and are happy that our fans will have the opportunity to see us play at Finley Stadium in February.”