UTC’s Gaye Jeffers and James Arnett will lead Poetry, Plays, Politics & Pinter: A Response to the New Politics of Populism, a community conversation examining the life and work of English Nobel Prize winning poet and playwright Harold Pinter at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Granfalloon (400 East Main Street).

The event is the third of UTC’s new inSIGHT Series, conversational community events that align thematically with the programs for the Patten Performance Series. Poetry, Plays, Politics & Pinter will cultivate conversation and participation in anticipation for a performance at the UTC Fine Arts Center by acclaimed British actor Julian Sands the following week.

Looking not only at Pinter’s life, Jeffers and Arnett will delve into Pinter’s works, particularly The Dumb Waiter, in the context of the pressures on the world’s middle and working classes and how those pressures have shaped current events, including England’s controversial Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump as the next President of the United States.

An Assistant Professor of English, James Arnett teaches courses in 20th and 21st-century British and African literature, and his work has been published in African Literature Today, Ariel: A Journal of International English, Literature Interpretation Theory, and other scholarly journals. Associate Professor of Theatre, Gaye Jeffers is a director, playwright, scenic designer and producer. She received the 2011 UTC College of Arts and Sciences Outstanding Creative Scholarship Award. Ms. Jeffers teaches courses in directing, theatre history, theory and criticism, and Introduction to Theatre. Her theatre credits include the Tony Award-winning Goodman Theatre, Chicago Dramatists, National Jewish Theatre, Lifeline Theatre and the Tony Award-winning Victory Gardens Theatre.

This event is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase at Granfalloon.